Dhanush Father Kasthuri Raja Reveals There Is No Divorce Things Between Aishwarya Rajinikanth And Him Said It Just Family Quarrel

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of South Indian cinema celebrity Dhanush and celebrity Rajinikanth, lately shared on social media about their separation. Each of them had determined to separate from one another after about 18 years of marriage. Followers have been additionally shocked by this determination of Dhanush and Aishwarya. Now Dhanush’s father Kasturi Raja has damaged the silence concerning this matter. Nonetheless, he says that nothing like divorce has occurred between them and it’s one and solely household feud.

Kasturi Raja talked about Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s relationship in an interview to a newspaper. Terming it as a household feud, he stated, “It is a household dispute that usually occurs between married {couples}. It’s not a divorce although.” Dhanush’s father informed that each should not current in Chennai however in Hyderabad.

Dhanush and Aishwarya had stated this factor: Allow us to inform you that Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth tied the knot within the 12 months 2004. The actor had knowledgeable about his and his spouse’s separation on social media by way of a submit. He wrote, “Our 18 years collectively as mates, {couples}, mother and father and well-wishers. It has been a journey of progress, understanding and adjustment.”

Dhanush additional wrote in his submit, “In the present day we stand at a spot from the place our paths diverge. Aishwarya and I’ve determined to separate our journey as a pair, we want time to grasp one another higher. Please respect our determination and provides us the privateness to take care of this challenge.”

When Rajinikanth tied the bridge of reward for his son-in-law: Amidst the information of Dhanush and Aishwarya’s separation, an outdated video of celebrity Rajinikanth can be making loads of headlines, wherein he’s seen praising his son-in-law Dhanush. He had stated, “Dhanush is a really good man. He respects his mother and father and considers them as God. Takes care of his spouse. A superb father, son-in-law and human being.