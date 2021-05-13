Dhanush Gadget Clock, Height, Weight, Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Dhanush Gadget Clock, Peak, Weight, Age, Girlfriend, Spouse, Youngsters, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Dhanush is a well known Indian actor, producer, director, author, lyricist, screenwriter, and playback singer; who principally works in Tamil cinema. He’s the son-in-law of the Indian megastar Rajinikanth.

Gadget Clock/Biography

Dhanush Ok Raja was born on Wednesday, 28 July 1982 (age 39 years; as of 2021) at Authorities Youngsters’s Hospital in Egmore, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His zodiac signal is Leo.

He did his education at Thai Sathya Matriculation Excessive Faculty, Chennai.

In certainly one of his tweets, he mentioned that he by no means had been to school, later, he pursued Bachelor of Laptop Utility (distance schooling) from Madurai Kamaraj College.

Bodily Look

Peak: 5′ 6″

Weight (approx.): 70 kg

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Physique Measurements (approx.): Chest 38″, Waist 30″, Biceps 11″

Household & Caste

He was born in a middle-class Hindu household of the Naicker neighborhood (Backward Courses).

Mother and father & Siblings

His father, Kasthuri Raja, is a Tamil movie director and producer. His mom’s identify is Vijayalakshmi. His brother, Selvaraghavan, is a movie director too. He has two sisters, Karthika Devi who works as a health care provider, and his second sister is Ok. Vimala Geetha.

He’s the son-in-law of the ace Indian actor Rajinikanth.

Relationships, Spouse & Youngsters

Aishwarya, daughter of the legendary Indian actor Rajinikanth met Dhanush for the primary time on the screening of the Tamil movie ‘Kadhal Kondaen’ (2003). She despatched Dhanush a bouquet with a message that learn,

Good work, be in contact.”

Later, the rumours of their relationship began which turned out to be true, and the couple determined to tie the knot after a couple of months of their relationship. As per some media sources, after the rumours of their relationship began within the media their dad and mom determined to repair their wedding ceremony. Reportedly, it was an prepare marriage, and so they had been solely pals earlier than. On 18 November 2004, Dhanush received married to Aishwarya who is 2 years older than him. It was a lavish conventional Tamil wedding ceremony ceremony at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, Chennai, and lots of famend Indian celebrities attended the marriage.

On 10 October 2006, the couple was blessed with their first child boy, Yatra Raja, and on 21 June 2010, their second son Linga Raja was born.

In 2011, there have been rumours that whereas taking pictures for the Tamil movie ‘3’ he received carried away along with his co-star Shruti Haasan whereas filming a romantic scene. Later, there have been rumours that they had been courting. His spouse Aishwarya ignored all such rumours and denied them.

Later, there have been rumours that Dhanush had an affair along with his very long time buddy Trisha, after which their photos whereas spending high quality time was additionally leaked within the media.

Profession

As an Actor

He debuted as an actor within the 2002 Tamil movie ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’ as Mahesh. The movie was directed by his father Kasthuri Raja.

In 2003, he acted within the Tamil movie ‘Kadhal Kondein’ which is the directorial debut of his brother Selvaraghavan.

In 2004, he appeared in again to again flop movies like ‘Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan,’ ‘Sullan,’ and ‘Desires.’ He then appeared in Tamil movies like ‘Devathaiyai Kanden’ (2005), ‘Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam’ (2005), ‘Yaaradi Nee Mohini’ (2008), and ‘Padikkadavan’ (2009) which did properly on the box-office and provides a kick begin to his performing profession.

Dhanush performed the function of a rooster struggle jockey within the Tamil movie ‘Aadukalam’ (2011) for which he gained his first Nationwide Award. He gained immense recognition after this movie, and critics began recognising him as one of many most interesting South Indian actors.

In 2012, he turned an web sensation along with his tune “Why This Kolaveri Di” which turned widespread not solely in India however in different international locations additionally. In the identical yr, the tune was picturised on Dhanush within the Tamil movie ‘3’ which is the directorial debut of Dhanush’s spouse Aishwarya R. Dhanush.

In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut in Aanand L Rai’s movie ‘Raanjhanaa’ reverse Sonam Kapoor. He performed the function of Kundan Shankarin within the movie. His performing abilities within the movie had been appreciated by the viewers and critics, and he gained many awards for this movie.

He then acted within the Hindi movie ‘Shamitabh’ (2015) together with the legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan and Akshara Haasan who debuted within the movie as an actor.

In 2015, he performed a triple function within the Tamil romantic-thriller movie ‘Anegan.’ In 2018, he made his first worldwide look as Ajatashatru “Aja” Lavash Patel within the movie ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.’

As of 2021, he accomplished taking pictures for the Tamil movie ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ and the Hindi movie ‘Atrangi Re.’ He’s filming for the English movie ‘The Grey Man’ and an untitled movie by the movie director Karthick Naren as of 2021.

As a Producer

On 20 Might 2010, he began his movie manufacturing firm ‘Wunderbar Movies’ alongside along with his spouse Aishwarya. He began his stint as a producer within the Tamil movie ‘3’ in 2012. He has labored as a producer in lots of Tamil movies like ‘Ethir Neechal’ (2013), ‘Kaaki Sattai’ (2015), ‘Maari’ (2015), ‘Kaala’ (2018), and ‘Maari 2’ (2018).

As a Singer

He has lent his voice for a lot of Tamil songs together with “Un mele” from the movie ‘Aayirathil Oruvan’ (2010), “Danga maari” from ‘Anegan’ (2015), “Maalai Varum Vannilla” from ‘Nenjam Marappathillai’ (2016), “Polladha Bhoomi” from ‘Asuran’ (2019), and “Kaathodu Kaathanen” from ‘Jail’ (2020).

As a Lyricist

In 2011, Dhanush began working as a lyricist and penned down the lyrics of “Kadhal En Kadhal” from the Tamil movie ‘Mayakkam Enna’ (2011). A few of his different songs as a lyricist are “Why This Kolaveri Di” from ‘3’ (2012), “Po Indru Neeyaga” from ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari’ (2014), “Venpanimalare” from ‘Pa Paandi’ (2017), and “Ilamai Thirumbuthe” from ‘Petta’ (2019).

Controversies

In October 2016, an aged couple R Kathiresan (65) and his spouse, Ok Meenakshi (53) despatched a authorized discover to Dhanush claiming that he was their elder son Kalaichelvan who was born in 1985 at Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. They additional claimed that whereas Dhanush was at school 11, he ran away from residence to work in movies in Chennai. They even claimed a upkeep of Rs 65,000 monthly from Dhanush. Later, the principal of Dhanush’s college within the court docket mentioned that Dhanush used to check of their college, and his actual mom i.e. Vijayalakshmi used to drop him on the college alongside along with his sisters.

In 2017, the South Indian singer RJ Suchitra alleged Dhanush for sexual assaults in certainly one of her tweets. Later, her husband mentioned she was emotionally careworn, and her Twitter account was hacked.

Awards & Honours

Nationwide Movie Awards

2010: Greatest Actor for Aadukalam

2014: Greatest Youngsters’s Movie (co-producer) for Kaaka Muttai

2015: Greatest Characteristic Movie in Tamil (co-producer) for Visaranai

2019: Greatest Actor for Asuran

Filmfare Awards (Bollywood)

2013: Greatest Debutant Actor for Raanjhanaa

Filmfare Awards South

2011: Greatest Actor for Aadukalam Received

2012: Greatest Male Playback Singer for Why This Kolaveri Di from the movie 3

2013: Critics Greatest Actor award for Maryan

2014: Greatest Actor for Velaiyilla Pattathari

2015: Greatest Movie for Kaaka Muttai (co-producer)

2018: Greatest Actor for Vada Chennai

Vijay Awards

2008: Greatest Entertainer of the Yr for Yaaradi Nee Mohini

2011: Greatest Crew (actor) for Aadukalam

2012: Greatest Lyricist for “Po Nee Po” from 3

2013: Greatest Crew (producer) for Ethir Neechal

2014: Greatest Actor for Velaiyilla Pattathari

South Indian Worldwide Film Awards (SIIMA)

2011: Greatest Actor for Aadukalam

2011: Greatest Male Playback Singer for “Voda Voda” from Mayakkam Enna

IIFA Utsavam

2015: Greatest Lyricist – Tamil for “Don-u Don-u Don-u” from Maari

2018: Greatest Actor for Vada Chennai

2018: Greatest Movie for Vada Chennai (co-producer)

Edison Awards (India)

2013: Greatest Actor for Maryan

2018: Greatest Actor for Vada Chennai

2019: Greatest Actor for Asuran

Word: He has many extra accolades to his identify.

Web Value

Rs. 31.75 crore (as of 2019)

Automotive Assortment

Bentley Continental Flying Spur

Rolls Royce Ghost Collection 2

Signature/Autograph

Favorite Issues

Meals: Idiyappam, Kadala Curry

Movies: Netri Kann (1981), Baashha (1995), Pudhupettai (2006), and Drushyam (2014)

Track: “Thendral Vanthu Theendum Pothu” from the movie ‘Avatharam’ (2014)

E book: Love Story by Erich Sega

Sport(s): Tennis, Snooker, Soccer

Soccer Membership: FC Barcelona

Details/Trivia

His actual identify is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, and his beginning identify is R Ok Vengadesha Prabu.

In his childhood, he needed to personal a purple remote-controlled toy automotive which certainly one of his neighbours used to have. In an interview, he talked in regards to the it, he mentioned,

I needed it so badly that I’d go ask him (neighbour) and he’d refuse to half with it. My brother used to take a used thread spool and attempt to form it into one thing that appeared like a automotive. The times I’ve yearned for that purple automotive I’d always remember.”

He failed whereas he was at school twelfth, and whereas he was at school, he needed to turn out to be a chef or marine engineer.

Dhanush is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

He doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol.

In an interview, he talked about his poor English talking abilities whereas he began his profession as an actor. He mentioned,

My English was fairly dangerous in 2005. To repair that, I received into the behavior of studying English books. It will take me greater than six months initially to learn a e-book; I’d go to sleep earlier than ending a single chapter.”

Throughout an interview, whereas speaking about his poor monetary situation in his childhood, he mentioned,

For a big a part of my father’s youth, he labored in a mill and took up odd jobs to make ends meet. We lived in a small room and will solely afford a meal a day. Dad would stroll 11km daily to avoid wasting a rupee of bus fare so we might go to high school. I’ve seen poverty up shut till I used to be 4 or 5. However dad was a author from a younger age. Even whereas working within the mill, he would write tales and scripts and promote them to individuals for Rs 50 or so. They might then promote the tales to administrators and producers as their very own. Via one such contact, he received a break within the Tamil movie trade as an assistant director. He should have been in his late 30s then. He labored arduous for 15 years earlier than making his directorial debut.

He additional added,

In fact! I used to be all of 16, I cried, threw tantrums, fasted. Nothing labored. I’m glad it didn’t as I realise as we speak I can’t do anything. I undergo from stage fright so I blabber on stage and cease halfway by way of my performances. I can’t even write a cheque because it makes me nervous. Being round individuals makes me nervous. However I’m very snug in entrance of the digicam, and this I realised many movies later.”

In 2011, an American animal rights group ‘PETA’ titled him ‘India’s ‘Hottest Vegetarian Celeb’ and appointed him because the model ambassador of PETA.

In 2012, he supported the ‘Earth Hour’ initiative began by WWF (a global non-governmental group).

He has featured on the quilt web page of varied famend magazines.

Dhanush has been listed within the Forbes India Celeb 100 record six occasions primarily based on his earnings.