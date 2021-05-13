People

Dhanush Gadget Clock, Height, Weight, Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

21 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
0 Views
Dhanush Gadget Clock, Height, Weight, Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Dhanush Gadget Clock, Height, Weight, Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Dhanush Gadget Clock, Peak, Weight, Age, Girlfriend, Spouse, Youngsters, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Dhanush is a well known Indian actor, producer, director, author, lyricist, screenwriter, and playback singer; who principally works in Tamil cinema. He’s the son-in-law of the Indian megastar Rajinikanth.

Gadget Clock/Biography

Dhanush Ok Raja  was born on Wednesday, 28 July 1982 (age 39 years; as of 2021) at Authorities Youngsters’s Hospital in Egmore, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His zodiac signal is Leo.

A childhood picture of Dhanush with his sisters

A childhood image of Dhanush along with his sisters

He did his education at Thai Sathya Matriculation Excessive Faculty, Chennai.

Dhanush with his schoolmates

Dhanush along with his schoolmates

In certainly one of his tweets, he mentioned that he by no means had been to school, later, he pursued Bachelor of Laptop Utility (distance schooling) from Madurai Kamaraj College.

Bodily Look

Peak: 5′ 6″

Weight (approx.): 70 kg

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Physique Measurements (approx.): Chest 38″, Waist 30″, Biceps 11″

Dhanush

Household & Caste

He was born in a middle-class Hindu household of the Naicker neighborhood (Backward Courses).

Mother and father & Siblings

His father, Kasthuri Raja, is a Tamil movie director and producer. His mom’s identify is Vijayalakshmi. His brother, Selvaraghavan, is a movie director too. He has two sisters, Karthika Devi who works as a health care provider, and his second sister is Ok. Vimala Geetha.

Dhanush with his parents and wife

Dhanush along with his dad and mom and spouse

Dhanush with his siblings- Selvaraghavan, Vimala Geetha, and Karthiga (starting from the left)

Dhanush along with his siblings- Selvaraghavan, Vimala Geetha, and Karthiga (ranging from the left)

He’s the son-in-law of the ace Indian actor Rajinikanth.

Dhanush with his father-in-law, Rajinikanth

Dhanush along with his father-in-law, Rajinikanth

Relationships, Spouse & Youngsters

Aishwarya, daughter of the legendary Indian actor Rajinikanth met Dhanush for the primary time on the screening of the Tamil movie ‘Kadhal Kondaen’ (2003). She despatched Dhanush a bouquet with a message that learn,

Good work, be in contact.”

Later, the rumours of their relationship began which turned out to be true, and the couple determined to tie the knot after a couple of months of their relationship. As per some media sources, after the rumours of their relationship began within the media their dad and mom determined to repair their wedding ceremony. Reportedly, it was an prepare marriage, and so they had been solely pals earlier than. On 18 November 2004, Dhanush received married to Aishwarya who is 2 years older than him. It was a lavish conventional Tamil wedding ceremony ceremony at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, Chennai, and lots of famend Indian celebrities attended the marriage.

Dhanush's wedding picture

Dhanush’s wedding ceremony image

On 10 October 2006, the couple was blessed with their first child boy, Yatra Raja, and on 21 June 2010, their second son Linga Raja was born.

Dhanush with his sons

Dhanush along with his sons

In 2011, there have been rumours that whereas taking pictures for the Tamil movie ‘3’ he received carried away along with his co-star Shruti Haasan whereas filming a romantic scene. Later, there have been rumours that they had been courting. His spouse Aishwarya ignored all such rumours and denied them.

Dhanush and Shruti Haasan

Dhanush and Shruti Haasan

Later, there have been rumours that Dhanush had an affair along with his very long time buddy Trisha, after which their photos whereas spending high quality time was additionally leaked within the media.

Dhanush with Trisha

Dhanush with Trisha

Profession

As an Actor

He debuted as an actor within the 2002 Tamil movie ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’ as Mahesh. The movie was directed by his father Kasthuri Raja.

Dhanush in ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’

Dhanush in ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’

In 2003, he acted within the Tamil movie ‘Kadhal Kondein’ which is the directorial debut of his brother Selvaraghavan.

Dhanush in ‘Kadhal Kondein’

Dhanush in ‘Kadhal Kondein’

In 2004, he appeared in again to again flop movies like ‘Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan,’ ‘Sullan,’ and ‘Desires.’ He then appeared in Tamil movies like ‘Devathaiyai Kanden’ (2005), ‘Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam’ (2005), ‘Yaaradi Nee Mohini’ (2008), and ‘Padikkadavan’ (2009) which did properly on the box-office and provides a kick begin to his performing profession.

Dhanush in 'Padikkadavan’ (2009)

Dhanush in ‘Padikkadavan’ (2009)

Dhanush performed the function of a rooster struggle jockey within the Tamil movie ‘Aadukalam’ (2011) for which he gained his first Nationwide Award. He gained immense recognition after this movie, and critics began recognising him as one of many most interesting South Indian actors.

Dhanush in ‘Aadukalam’ (2011)

Dhanush in ‘Aadukalam’ (2011)

In 2012, he turned an web sensation along with his tune “Why This Kolaveri Di” which turned widespread not solely in India however in different international locations additionally. In the identical yr, the tune was picturised on Dhanush within the Tamil movie ‘3’ which is the directorial debut of Dhanush’s spouse Aishwarya R. Dhanush.

 

Dhanush in Raanjhanaa

Dhanush in Raanjhanaa

In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut in Aanand L Rai’s movie ‘Raanjhanaa’ reverse Sonam Kapoor. He performed the function of Kundan Shankarin within the movie. His performing abilities within the movie had been appreciated by the viewers and critics, and he gained many awards for this movie.

Dhanush in Shamitabh

Dhanush in Shamitabh

He then acted within the Hindi movie ‘Shamitabh’ (2015) together with the legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan and Akshara Haasan who debuted within the movie as an actor.

In 2015, he performed a triple function within the Tamil romantic-thriller movie ‘Anegan.’ In 2018, he made his first worldwide look as Ajatashatru “Aja” Lavash Patel within the movie ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.’

Dhanush in 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir'

Dhanush in ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’

As of 2021, he accomplished taking pictures for the Tamil movie ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ and the Hindi movie ‘Atrangi Re.’ He’s filming for the English movie ‘The Grey Man’ and an untitled movie by the movie director Karthick Naren as of 2021.

Dhanush in Atrangi Re

Dhanush in Atrangi Re

As a Producer

On 20 Might 2010, he began his movie manufacturing firm ‘Wunderbar Movies’ alongside along with his spouse Aishwarya. He began his stint as a producer within the Tamil movie ‘3’ in 2012. He has labored as a producer in lots of Tamil movies like ‘Ethir Neechal’ (2013), ‘Kaaki Sattai’ (2015), ‘Maari’ (2015), ‘Kaala’ (2018), and ‘Maari 2’ (2018).

 

As a Singer

He has lent his voice for a lot of Tamil songs together with “Un mele” from the movie ‘Aayirathil Oruvan’ (2010), “Danga maari” from ‘Anegan’ (2015), “Maalai Varum Vannilla” from ‘Nenjam Marappathillai’ (2016), “Polladha Bhoomi” from ‘Asuran’ (2019), and “Kaathodu Kaathanen” from ‘Jail’ (2020).

 

As a Lyricist

Dhanush recording for the song Why This Kolaveri Di

Dhanush recording for the tune Why This Kolaveri Di

In 2011, Dhanush began working as a lyricist and penned down the lyrics of “Kadhal En Kadhal” from the Tamil movie ‘Mayakkam Enna’ (2011). A few of his different songs as a lyricist are “Why This Kolaveri Di” from ‘3’ (2012), “Po Indru Neeyaga” from ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari’ (2014), “Venpanimalare” from ‘Pa Paandi’ (2017), and “Ilamai Thirumbuthe” from ‘Petta’ (2019).

Controversies

  • In October 2016, an aged couple R Kathiresan (65) and his spouse, Ok Meenakshi (53) despatched a authorized discover to Dhanush claiming that he was their elder son Kalaichelvan who was born in 1985 at Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. They additional claimed that whereas Dhanush was at school 11, he ran away from residence to work in movies in Chennai. They even claimed a upkeep of Rs 65,000 monthly from Dhanush. Later, the principal of Dhanush’s college within the court docket mentioned that Dhanush used to check of their college, and his actual mom i.e. Vijayalakshmi used to drop him on the college alongside along with his sisters.

  • In 2017, the South Indian singer RJ Suchitra alleged Dhanush for sexual assaults in certainly one of her tweets. Later, her husband mentioned she was emotionally careworn, and her Twitter account was hacked.

Awards & Honours

Nationwide Movie Awards

  • 2010: Greatest Actor for Aadukalam
  • 2014: Greatest Youngsters’s Movie (co-producer) for Kaaka Muttai
  • 2015: Greatest Characteristic Movie in Tamil (co-producer) for Visaranai
  • 2019: Greatest Actor for Asuran
Dhanush receiving National Film Award

Dhanush receiving Nationwide Movie Award

Filmfare Awards (Bollywood)

  • 2013: Greatest Debutant Actor for Raanjhanaa

Filmfare Awards South

  • 2011: Greatest Actor for Aadukalam Received
  • 2012: Greatest Male Playback Singer for Why This Kolaveri Di from the movie 3
  • 2013: Critics Greatest Actor award for Maryan
  • 2014: Greatest Actor for Velaiyilla Pattathari
  • 2015: Greatest Movie  for Kaaka Muttai (co-producer)
  • 2018: Greatest Actor for Vada Chennai

Vijay Awards

  • 2008: Greatest Entertainer of the Yr for Yaaradi Nee Mohini
  • 2011: Greatest Crew (actor) for Aadukalam
  • 2012: Greatest Lyricist for “Po Nee Po” from 3
  • 2013: Greatest Crew (producer) for Ethir Neechal
  • 2014: Greatest Actor for Velaiyilla Pattathari

South Indian Worldwide Film Awards (SIIMA)

  • 2011: Greatest Actor for Aadukalam
  • 2011: Greatest Male Playback Singer for “Voda Voda” from Mayakkam Enna

IIFA Utsavam

  • 2015: Greatest Lyricist – Tamil for “Don-u Don-u Don-u” from Maari
  • 2018: Greatest Actor for Vada Chennai
  • 2018: Greatest Movie for Vada Chennai (co-producer)

Edison Awards (India)

  • 2013: Greatest Actor for Maryan
  • 2018: Greatest Actor for Vada Chennai
  • 2019: Greatest Actor for Asuran

Word: He has many extra accolades to his identify.

Web Value

Rs. 31.75 crore (as of 2019)

Automotive Assortment

  • Bentley Continental Flying Spur
  • Rolls Royce Ghost Collection 2

Signature/Autograph

Dhanush's autograph

Dhanush’s autograph

Favorite Issues

  • Meals: Idiyappam, Kadala Curry
  • Movies: Netri Kann (1981), Baashha (1995), Pudhupettai (2006), and Drushyam (2014)
  • Track: “Thendral Vanthu Theendum Pothu” from the movie ‘Avatharam’ (2014)
  • E book: Love Story by Erich Sega
  • Sport(s): Tennis, Snooker, Soccer
  • Soccer Membership: FC Barcelona

Details/Trivia

  • His actual identify is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, and his beginning identify is R Ok Vengadesha Prabu.
  • In his childhood, he needed to personal a purple remote-controlled toy automotive which certainly one of his neighbours used to have. In an interview, he talked in regards to the it, he mentioned,

I needed it so badly that I’d go ask him (neighbour) and he’d refuse to half with it. My brother used to take a used thread spool and attempt to form it into one thing that appeared like a automotive. The times I’ve yearned for that purple automotive I’d always remember.”

  • He failed whereas he was at school twelfth, and whereas he was at school, he needed to turn out to be a chef or marine engineer.
  • Dhanush is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.
  • He doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol.
  • In an interview, he talked about his poor English talking abilities whereas he began his profession as an actor. He mentioned,

My English was fairly dangerous in 2005. To repair that, I received into the behavior of studying English books. It will take me greater than six months initially to learn a e-book; I’d go to sleep earlier than ending a single chapter.”

  • Throughout an interview, whereas speaking about his poor monetary situation in his childhood, he mentioned,

For a big a part of my father’s youth, he labored in a mill and took up odd jobs to make ends meet. We lived in a small room and will solely afford a meal a day. Dad would stroll 11km daily to avoid wasting a rupee of bus fare so we might go to high school. I’ve seen poverty up shut till I used to be 4 or 5. However dad was a author from a younger age. Even whereas working within the mill, he would write tales and scripts and promote them to individuals for Rs 50 or so. They might then promote the tales to administrators and producers as their very own. Via one such contact, he received a break within the Tamil movie trade as an assistant director. He should have been in his late 30s then. He labored arduous for 15 years earlier than making his directorial debut.

He additional added,

In fact! I used to be all of 16, I cried, threw tantrums, fasted. Nothing labored. I’m glad it didn’t as I realise as we speak I can’t do anything. I undergo from stage fright so I blabber on stage and cease halfway by way of my performances. I can’t even write a cheque because it makes me nervous. Being round individuals makes me nervous. However I’m very snug in entrance of the digicam, and this I realised many movies later.”

  • In 2011, an American animal rights group ‘PETA’ titled him ‘India’s ‘Hottest Vegetarian Celeb’ and appointed him because the model ambassador of PETA.
  • In 2012, he supported the ‘Earth Hour’ initiative began by WWF (a global non-governmental group).
  • He has featured on the quilt web page of varied famend magazines.
    Dhanush featured on Filmfare magazine

    Dhanush featured on Filmfare journal

  • Dhanush has been listed within the Forbes India Celeb 100 record six occasions primarily based on his earnings.
  • He has additionally appeared within the TV commercials of varied famend manufacturers together with 7UP, Tata Nano, and Middle Recent.

#Dhanush #Gadget Clock #Peak #Weight #Age #Girlfriend #Spouse #Youngsters #Household #Biography #Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment