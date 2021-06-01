Dhanush looks set to hit it out of the park once again as the witty gangster





Jagame Thandhiram Trailer: Dhanush and Kartik Subbaraj look set to take followers on a enjoyable journey from Madurai to London

The trailer of Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram is right here. The movie is approaching Netflix on June 18. In the trailer, we see Dhanush as a gangster from Madurai who goes to London. There, he begins working with Peter (James Cosmo) who’s a political goon. The trailer may be very vibrant and dotted with witty strains. Dhanush appears to have sunk his tooth into the character. The premise of the movie is about residence and a way of belongingness. It’s directed by Kartik Subbaraj. He has made movies like Jigarthanda, Petta and Pizza in the previous. Dhanush has simply delivered an excellent efficiency in Karnan. It is a nice follow-up.



#Dhanush #set #hit #park #witty #gangster