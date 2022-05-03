Dhanush Paternity Case: Actor Summoned by the Madras High Court After Couple Claims He Is Their Son



Dhanush has landed himself in a legal coup for a claim as strange as it can get. A couple contended that the megastar is their son and have been involved in a court battle for a few years. Dhanush has now reportedly been summoned by the Madras High Court in the paternity case. Netflix Unveils First Look of Dhanush from ‘The Gray Man’.

It all started with a case filed by Kathiresan and his wife Meenakshi who said that the actor is their son. According to them, Dhanush had submitted forged documents of the paternity test in 2020 after which Kathirsen reportedly sought a police inquiry. With claims that he is Dhanush’s real father, Kathiresan filed an appeal again asking to the court to quash the order which was passed in 2020. The order was dismissed on the basis of the fact that there were no supporting documents to prove that the paternity documents were falsified.

Kathiresan then made an appeal to Madras High Court after getting rejected by the Madurai High Court bench. The Madras Court has then reportedly summoned the actor. The couple alleges that Dhanush is their third son. Dhanush rejected all the allegations made by the couple in court.

According to the couple, Dhanush ran to Chennai after he left his home town to pursue a career in acting. The couple has demanded a monthly compensation of Rs 65,000 from Dhanush as well. The case has been ongoing for ages in the court. Naane Varuven: Dhanush Completes Filming for Brother Selvaraghavan’s Directorial.

Workwise, Dhanush is part of the Netflix film’s ensemble cast, which also includes the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, and Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura.

