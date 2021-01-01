Dhanush’s Tamil superhit that had set the box office on fire is set for an OTT premiere on THIS date





Following the profitable digital premiere of Grasp, Amazon Prime Video in the present day introduced the unique digital premiere of one other extremely anticipated Tamil motion drama, Karnan. Celebrity Dhanush’s Karnan is all set to hitch the sturdy line-up of Tamil blockbusters on Amazon Prime Video beginning 14th Could. The action-packed drama brings forth a brave character, Karnan, portrayed by Dhanush, that guarantees strong appearing and compelling storytelling. The movie centres on the lifetime of Karnan, a courageous teen preventing for the rights of the individuals of his village. The story chronicles their struggles, unfairness and their rise towards casteism and police brutality of their village. Additionally Learn – #TamilNaduElections2021: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan congratulate MK Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi

Thrilled on the announcement of the digital premiere of Karnan on Amazon Prime Video, Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content material, Amazon Prime Video, India, stated, “Our focus at Amazon Prime Video has at all times been to offer our clients with a pleasant viewing expertise. We continuously look for methods to reinforce and enrich the streaming expertise. One necessary facet of that is to convey compelling tales that by no means fail to seize the viewers’s creativeness. Following the success of latest Tamil hits like Grasp, Maara, Soorarai Pottru, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Nishabdham, amongst many others, we’re delighted to convey one more extremely acclaimed movie, Karnan on the streaming service for film lovers throughout the world.” Additionally Learn – Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas to star in the official Telugu remake of Dhanush’s latest superhit, Karnan

Elated on the announcement of his movie’s digital premiere, Author & Director Mari Selvaraj stated, “A robust storyline coupled with Dhanush’s unimaginable appearing prowess, I knew the movie had the potential to be successful with followers. Amazon Prime Video with its wider attain permits audiences to look at any movie, any time, wherever, and that’s the great thing about a video streaming service. I’m so excited that the movie is getting its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video beginning 14th Could.” Additionally Learn – Narappa: Venkatesh Daggubati’s motion movie is the subsequent large South film to be badly affected by the second COVID-19 wave – right here’s how

So, those that missed Dhanush’s superhit in theatres, particularly these exterior of South India the place the film did not launch, e-book your dates as a result of Karnan is coming your method.

