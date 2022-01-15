Dharma Sansad case: Police picked up Yeti Narasimhanand from the site of dharna in Haridwar

The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday picked up Yeti Narasimhanand from his dharna site in Haridwar in reference to the Dharma Sansad case, the place hate speeches have been made in opposition to Muslims.

Haridwar Superintendent of Police (Metropolis) Swatantra Kumar instructed PTI that Yeti Narasimhanand has been dropped at the police station. Nonetheless, the official stated, it’s not technically an arrest. Narsimhanand, the controversial Mahant of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad, had organized the program in Haridwar from December 17-19. They have been picked up from the place they have been sitting on a dharna to protest the latest arrest of one other accused in the case, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi.

Tyagi was earlier often known as Wasim Rizvi and adjusted his identify after changing to Hinduism. Tyagi headed the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board earlier than changing to Hinduism. He was the first individual to be arrested in this case a couple of days again. The official stated additional motion would depend upon how the investigation progresses. Each Tyagi and Narasimhanand are amongst the accused named in the FIR registered in reference to the incident.

