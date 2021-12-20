Dharmendra Always Got Embarassed While Romancing With Jaya Prada In Films Actress Revealed About It

Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Dharmendra made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Dil Bhi Tumhara Hum Bhi Tumhare’ and after that he appeared in many hit films. Dharmendra was also well known for flirting with Bollywood actresses other than his films. But He-Man used to sweat while filming romantic scenes with actress Jaya Prada. This was revealed by Jaya Prada herself on the stage of ‘Indian Idol’.

Actually, actress Jaya Prada was shown pictures of Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Jitendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha on screen and was asked which of these romantic scenes sweat the most. Responding to this, Jaya Prada took the name of Dharmendra. “More than a hero, I saw him as a friend,” he said.

Talking about Dharmendra, Jaya Prada further said, “But what he does in rehearsals was not in tech with him, because he used to do something else in tech.” Apart from this, Jaya Prada was asked who was the most stingy among these six stars? In response, he said ‘silent.’ Apart from this, Jaya Prada had told in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that she was afraid of Dharmendra.

Talking about this, Jaya Prada said, “I used to get scared seeing Dharma ji. But it was fun working with him. He is very good. He tries to be friendly with people and was quite comfortable with them. He used to try that the song should be right, people should get exemption.

Talking about Dharmendra’s flirtation, Jaya Prada further said, “But sometimes he used to do healthy flirts if he wanted to.” Let us inform that apart from Jaya Prada, actress Waheeda Rehman was also shown pictures of some Bollywood actors on the show, as well as she was asked who used to flirt the most, on which she took Dharmendra’s name.