dharmendra and anita raj reached at the set of indian idol12

New Delhi. Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra has given many great films. His romantic style has been seen in every film. But everyone knows about Dharmendra that his affair was more in real life than the romance he used to show on screen. Before marriage, Dharmendra was related to Meena Kumari and even after marriage, the relationship of the actor who was throwing hearts was associated with Anita Raj to many heroines. Dharmendra had openly said about his romance that God has made him like this.

Dharmendra has always been close with his co-stars while working in films, once Anita Raj herself was stunned to see his attitude. Dharmendra and Anita Raj, who were seen together in the music reality show of Indian Idol season 12, have told some stories with each other.

Anita Raj told that, ‘When I came to know that Dharmendra ji is going to work with me in the film ‘Naukr Biwi Ka’, I was very nervous to know this and as soon as I reached the set for the shoot, then I haven’t seen a great co-star like him. He supported me throughout the shoot and I am thankful to him for that.

Dharmendra told, ‘Anita ji was very fast during the shooting. Seeing his speed, he had once thought that if the chilli was not eaten by making your chutney, then my name is not Dharmendra either. Hearing this talk of Dharmendra, all the people present on the set burst into laughter.

Tribute will be given to Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar will also be given a special tribute in the upcoming episode. Let us tell you that Dilip Kumar and Dharmendra were very close to each other. Dharmendra cried after paying tribute to Dilip Kumar.