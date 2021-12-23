Dharmendra Apologies On Social Media After Sharing Bobby Deol Photo On Twitter Said Sorry To Bore You

Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Dharmendra made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’ and after that he appeared in many hit films. These days Dharmendra is often connected with his fans through social media. Recently, he shared a picture of his son Bobby Deol on Twitter, as well as told that he does not take care of himself. But shortly after Dharmendra tweeted and apologized to the fans.

Sharing an old photo of younger son Bobby Deol, Dharmendra wrote, “Yeh face… doesn’t take care of itself.” The next day, in a reply to his same tweet, Dharmendra, while explaining the matter related to his son, wrote, “Sometimes I post such pictures to explain to my beautiful Bobby, so that he always takes care of himself. Friends, I consider myself very lucky to have such lovely children.

Social media users also commented a lot on these pictures of Dharmendra. Sharing the picture of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, a user named Manish Mishra wrote, “Uncle, let’s take care of them. We love you so much.” Dharmendra also did not back down from replying to the user, but he also started apologizing in the reply.

Responding to the user, Dharmendra wrote, “Today, know why I tweeted so many at once, friends, sorry for boring you guys.” Let us tell you that a user named Nadeem Ahmed commented on Dharmendra’s post and also talked about Bobby Deol’s career. Nadeem wrote, “Bobby ji has no boyhood, he has become very serious.”

The user further wrote in his tweet, “That’s why Bobby ji has done powerful films like ‘Race 3’, ‘Ashram’, ‘Class of 83’. Best Actor Award has also been received for Ashram. He worked hard to come back, only then did he succeed.” Dharmendra also gave a tremendous reply on this tweet of the user. He wrote, “Nadeem you know a lot about the Deol family, keep living.”