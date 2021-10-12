Dharmendra bought his first car for 18 thousand, shared video and said- it is very close to my heart

Dharmendra’s first car is a black Fiat car, which he bought for only 18 thousand rupees. Dharmendra told that this car is very close to his heart.

Actor Dharmendra has shared the video of his first car with his fans on social media. Dharmendra’s first car is a black Fiat car, which he bought for only 18 thousand rupees. It is seen in the video that Dharmendra has kept his first car in such a way that it is still shining. Dharmendra told that this car is very close to his heart.

Tweeting the video from his official Twitter handle, Dharmendra wrote, ‘Friends! Fiat…my first car and my sweet baby. This is very close to my heart. Blessings from above for a struggling youth.’

In the video, Dharmendra is lovingly holding his car and saying, ‘Hello friends.. my first car. I just bought it for 18 thousand. 18 thousand rupees used to be a big amount in those days. I’ve kept it handy. looking good isn’t it? Pray that he stays with me always.

His fans are also reacting a lot to this video of Dharmendra. A user named Shadab asked Dharmendra, ‘A person remembers every first page in his life. Because he comes to know his importance that how much hard work and effort had to be done to get it. Just like today you are happy to see your first car and you must be thinking that you took the first car and went somewhere after driving with the first car. Tell me where did you go?’

Dharmendra wrote in response to the user, ‘The favor of the owner … as soon as he got this fruit of his hard work and hard work, Bimal went to seek the blessings of Roy and Ramesh Sehgal. Happiness cannot be that statement.

A fan named Rampal Chahal replied to Dharmendra, ‘Respected Dharam sahib, this is God’s first gift.’ In response to the fan, Dharmendra wrote, ‘Yes, that day I was dancing in Dharmendra’s style. I had traveled to Fiat by Eastern Star Cycle. Everything was possible due to the grace of God and your prayers.

A fan named Sarabjit Singh asked Dharmendra, ‘Your first car… I have heard that you like this first car more than all the cars in the world?’ In response, Dharmendra wrote, ‘Yes Sarabjit, this is a gift from God to me.’