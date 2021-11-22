DHARMENDRA Chocked His Father Un Expectedly: When Dharmendra started saying bad words holding his father’s neck, something like this happened ahead

Dharmendra, who appears in a manipulative and fun-filled style in films, is also a befikre type in real life. Partying and living in a fun-filled style has been his way of life. Even when Dharmendra used to be outdoor while shooting films, he used to keep his bottle with him. According to reports, Dharmendra used to take sips of beer every now and then on the sets of the film Sholay. At the same time, as soon as the shooting of the film was over, he used to take jam in his hand. One such sentence was narrated by Dharmendra himself.

Dharmendra was very drunk at that time and was waiting for the door to open on the doorstep of his house. Dharmendra had told his servant even before leaving the house that when he came back, open the door slowly so that the rest of the people sleeping in the house would not know about it. Dharmendra wrote this incident in detail in the Urdu magazine ‘Ruby’. Senior Journalist Ajay Bramhatmaj has shared this article.

It is written in the article- ‘When I came back home in my full wave around 1 o’clock in the night, both the doors of the flat were closed. My blood boiled. I called the servant but he did not know where he had died. After a long time, instead of opening the door of my room, he opened the door of the drawing room. It was dark in the drawing room. I was getting very angry. That’s why I jumped up and measured his tummy and said, ‘Brother, I told you to keep the door of my room open. Why did you open this door? Now go and open my room.’

Dharmendra had further told- ‘After saying this to me, he grabbed me from the neck and took me to my mother’s room while pushing. Coming into the light, I saw that it was not my servant, but my father-in-law.’

There is another such incident when Dharmendra started drinking beer while shooting, Moushumi Chatterjee also asked for a little from him. In such a situation, Dharmendra gave a very funny answer. At the same time, there is a funny anecdote related to Dharmendra on the set of Sholay too.