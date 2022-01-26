Dharmendra Epic Answer To Fan Who Asks Have You Gone Mad As He Shares Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Statue Photo On Twitter

Fan asked Dharmendra that you have not gone mad, have you? On this matter, the actor also left no stone unturned to give a tremendous answer.

Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. The actor made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Dil Bhi Tumhara Hum Bhi Tumhare’ and after that he appeared in many hit films. These days Dharmendra may stay away from the film world, but he is often associated with fans through his social media handle. Dharmendra had shared a proposed picture of a granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be built at India Gate on 23 January.

Dharmendra wrote on this post shared for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, “I salute Netaji. Life is of the community, you should be spent on the community. Dharmendra further wrote in response to his own post, “Religion, your faith, your belief in yourself changed your life.” Many social media users commented on this post of his.

But a fan started trolling him. Commenting on Dharmendra’s post, a user named Gauri wrote, “You have not gone mad, have you?” On this comment of the fan who came to Dharmendra’s post, a user named Anshuman wrote, “Fake ID, respect Dharmendra sahab.” On the other hand Dharmendra also gave a befitting reply to the user with great simplicity. The actor wrote, “No problem Anshuman, only insanity brings revolution in life.”

Let us tell you that even before this social media users have been commenting on Dharmendra’s post, but the actor has also answered him very simply. While advising Dharmendra a few days ago, a fan wrote, “It is not good for health to stay awake at night, sir.” While replying to him, the actor wrote, “Sleep also has its own tantrums. Akshay, sometimes have to bear it, now I will sleep.”

Koi baat nahin Anshuman …. Pagalpan se hi zindagi mein Inqlaab aata hai ……. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 23, 2022

Dharmendra had told in one of his interviews that he was always afraid that he might lose him. In an interview, the actor had told, “My biggest concern is that they should stop loving me. That’s why even today I keep myself grounded like a newscomer. I have told myself that I need to experiment with myself.”