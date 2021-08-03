Dharmendra excited to work with Shabana Azmi,share old pics

New Delhi. Famous actor Dharmendra of the 70s to 80s has given many superhit films to Bollywood. Many big celebrities have also fulfilled their dreams by working with them. In Dharmendra’s films, he behaves with a romantic style even more than what was seen on the screen. And even today, even after crossing the age of 85, their romance remains in their veins.

His romantic style is going to be seen once again in Bollywood. Now he will soon be seen in well-known producer-director Karan Johar’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Shabana Azmi will be seen romancing him in this. Dharmendra is quite excited about this.

Recently, Dharmendra has shared an old picture with Shabana Azmi, in which he is seen giving roses to the actress. While sharing this photo, Dharmendra wrote in the caption – While being made with Shabana… a picture remained incomplete. Seeing this photo of Dharmendra, people are commenting fiercely.