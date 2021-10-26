Dharmendra Felt Love after seeing Hema Malini during school days, because of the actor, he also got scolded by the principal

Do you know that Dharmendra saw Hema Malini for the first time when she studied in school.

There are many stories of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. But few people know this part of the story of this romantic couple of Bollywood. Do you know that Dharmendra saw Hema Malini for the first time when she studied in school. Yes, actually Hema lived in Chennai with her Amma and Appa at that time. Hema Malini used to do classical dance since childhood. In such a situation, whenever there was a function in the school, the teachers used to ask Hema Malini to dance. One such time Dharmendra came to Hema Malini’s school.

Then Dharmendra had made his debut in Bollywood. When he saw Hema Malini performing at the school stage in Chennai, he became a fan of Hema Malini. Hema Malini danced so well that Dharmendra could not stop himself and started writing a letter for Hema Malini. In that letter, Dharmendra spoke his heart and told Hema that he had become her fan after seeing her performance. When Hema Malini got Dharmendra’s letter, she was shocked.

Hema Malini herself had mentioned this incident. Then Hema Malini also said that Dharmendra is her first ‘male fan’. Actually, Hema Malini had not acted in any film at that time. This was the first time someone had appreciated him like this. However, because of this letter in school, Hema had to listen to the scolding of the principal. Hema felt very bad for this letter, after which she reached her mother Jaya Chakraborty with this letter. But mother explained to Hema that it is a good thing that someone has praised your dance.

Let us tell you, Hema Malini first saw Dharmendra onscreen in the 1966 film ‘Bahrain Phir Bhi Aayenge’. After this, Hema’s first meeting with Dharmendra was during the shooting of the film ‘Sapno Ke Saudagar’. When Hema Malini and Dharmendra worked together for the first time, the audience felt something special in this pair.

The film hit Ho Na Ho Hema-Dharmendra’s pair was liked. Dharmendra and Hema Malini worked together in many films such as Sholay, Dream Girl, Sita Aur Geeta, Sharafat, Dost, Charas, Aasar, Naya Zana, Raja Jani, Rebellion, Patthar Aur Payal, Kinara, Raj Tilak and Azad e.t.c. The pair of Dharmendra and Hema proved to be successful in the film screen as well as in real life.