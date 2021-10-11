dharmendra first car video: Dharmendra first car cost: Dharmendra bought the first car for only 18 thousand rupees.
During a show, Dharmendra had said that in the early days of his career, he used to ride a bicycle for shooting. When he became a famous artist, friends advised him to buy a car. Dharmendra had said in an interview that when he went to Bimal Roy after buying a Fiat, he asked him to walk in the car.
By Dharmendra 1. He started his career in movies in In0. He has acted in many hit movies. Dharmendra was last seen in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Diwana Phir Se. Now he will be seen working in ‘Apna 2’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.
Dharmendra with his first car
#dharmendra #car #video #Dharmendra #car #cost #Dharmendra #bought #car #thousand #rupees
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.