dharmendra first car video: Dharmendra first car cost: Dharmendra bought the first car for only 18 thousand rupees.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is very active on social media and often relives his old memories. In addition to giving his fans updates related to him, he keeps updating his old things. Now Dharmendra has shared a video of himself. In it he is showing his first car (Dharmendra First Car) and telling how much money he bought this car for. Fans and celebs are commenting a lot on the actor’s video.

Dharmendra shared a video on his social media account. In the video, Dharmendra explains that this is his first car and he bought it in 1960 for Rs 18,000. He says the car is well kept and asks fans if it looks good, doesn’t it? With this video, he wrote, ‘Friends, Fiat is my first car and baby. Very close to my heart. Blessings from above are for a struggling youth.





During a show, Dharmendra had said that in the early days of his career, he used to ride a bicycle for shooting. When he became a famous artist, friends advised him to buy a car. Dharmendra had said in an interview that when he went to Bimal Roy after buying a Fiat, he asked him to walk in the car.

By Dharmendra 1. He started his career in movies in In0. He has acted in many hit movies. Dharmendra was last seen in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Diwana Phir Se. Now he will be seen working in ‘Apna 2’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.