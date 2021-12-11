Dharmendra Got Extreme Happiness After Meeting With Asha Parekh Actress Get Shy After Hearing Reason

Dharmendra told on the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ that he was very happy on his first meeting with Asha Parekh. Hearing her reason, the actress went shy.

Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra and actress Asha Parekh have made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with their films and their style. Together they appeared in many films like ‘Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke’, ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’, ‘Shikar’, ‘Aaye Din Bahar Ke’ and ‘Samadhi’. The special thing is that their pair will now be seen rocking the TV world as well. Actually, both will be seen together in ‘India’s Best Dancer’, where they will share funny anecdotes along with watching the performance of the contestants. Dharmendra also shared the anecdote of meeting Asha Parekh on the show itself, which the actress was shocked to hear.

Dharmendra while talking about Asha Parekh said, “One day she was going with Biswajit. Little by little she touched me. My shoulders were happy. Hearing Dharmendra’s words, Asha Parekh turned red with shame and could not stop laughing. Let us tell you that the fun of both the actors did not stop here. They also danced fiercely together on the film ‘O Meri Mehbooba’.

Asha Parekh wanted to become a doctor: Apart from this, in ‘India’s Best Dancer’, actress Asha Parekh told that she wanted to become a doctor, not an actress. But an accident changed his thoughts forever. Talking about this, Asha Parekh said, “I wanted to become a doctor. I used to go from Santa Cruz to Flora Fountain to go to school.”

Talking about this, Asha Parekh further said, “But one day I saw the accident there and I was dizzy because of the blood scattered there. That’s when I understood that I can’t become a doctor at all.” Let us inform that even though Asha Parekh could not become a doctor, but she had left no stone unturned to get the needy treated.

Talking about this, Asha Parekh said, “With the money I earned working in films, I opened a hospital and helped the needy in my own way. It is not necessary to be a doctor. Be who you want to be.”