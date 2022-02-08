Dharmendra got ready 3 times to go to Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral but did not go, the reason given himself

Vocalist Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February. There were tears in every eye while giving the last farewell to Lata ji. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shahrukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar, all VVIPs reached to pay tribute to him before the last rites. However, during this time veteran actor Dharmendra did not appear. Deeply saddened by the death of Lata Mangeshkar, Dharmendra himself has told why he could not attend Swar Kokila’s funeral.

Dharmendra said, “I was very uncomfortable and upset. I agreed to go to Didi’s funeral not once but thrice. But each time, I found myself pulling back. I could not see them leaving us. I was feeling very broken. After hearing the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death, Dharmendra while talking to ETimes told that he is very upset with her demise.

Dharmendra further said, “I also want to tell you that sometimes she used to send me gifts too. She used to inspire me a lot and keep telling me ‘Stay strong’. I remember I once wrote a sad post on Twitter and soon after Didi called me asking if I was okay and kept talking to me for 30 minutes to make me happy. Often we used to talk for 25-30 minutes. He gave me a lot of love. ,

Dharmendra further said, “Let me tell you another incident which will show how much she loves me. When we met at an award function, he shared old memories with me and told me that when I met him for the first time, I was wearing a beige shirt. I was surprised. How did she keep those memories.

After the death of Lata Mangeshkar, Dharmendra also posted on social media mourning. Sharing his special and memorable picture with Lata ji, he wrote, ‘The whole world is in mourning!!! I can only believe that Lata ji has left us forever. We will miss you very much Lata ji. I pray to God that your soul rest in peace. The picture is from an event where Dharmendra is engaged to Lata Mangeshkar and Lata is making love to him.

On 6 February, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. After his death, his body was kept in his house Prabhu Kunj for a few hours. After this, his last rites were performed with state honors at Shivaji Park ground.

