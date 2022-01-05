Dharmendra had become so madly in love with Hema Malini had changed religion to get married

Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra is one of the successful actors of cinema. He has given many superhit films to Bollywood so far. Dharmendra is known as Heiman in the industry. She made her acting debut in the film ‘Dil Bhi Tumhara Hum Bhi Tumhare’. After this film, he gave hit films on consecutive hits. At the same time, in the industry, he has also been in a lot of discussion about his love life with Hema Malini.

Actually Dharmendra was already married and despite being the first wife, he fell in love with Hema Malini. Dharmendra’s first wife’s name is Prakash Kaur. Bobby and Sunny Deol are the only children of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra and Hema Malini met for the first time in the year 1970 during the shooting of the film ‘Tum Haseen, Main Jawaan’. Both were in the lead role in this film and during this time both fell in love. There was also a lot of discussion about Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s love and in 1980 Dharmendra married Hema Malini without divorcing his first wife. Not only this, he had also changed his religion to marry Hema.

Hema Malini married Dharmendra but she has not gone to her in-laws’ house till date. He even talked to stepson Sunny Deol after 12 years of marriage. The two first interacted during the shooting of the 1992 film ‘Dil Aashna Hai’. Actually, apart from Shahrukh Khan, Divya Bharti, Hema Malini and Dimple Kapadia were also in this film. Hema Malini herself was the producer of this film.

Hema Malini has told about this anecdote in her autobiography, ‘The pilot of the plane had an accident a few days before the shooting started. Due to which Dimple got scared and she told Sunny Deol about it. Seeing Dimple so upset, Sunny also reached the set of the film. Later Sunny came to meet me. That was the first time we talked.