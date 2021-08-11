Dharmendra had learned Tamil to impress Hema Malini, Hema also learned Punjabi; ‘Dream Girl’ told the story – Dharmendra learned Tamil to impress Hema Malini, Hema also learned Punjabi; ‘Dream Girl’ told the story

The pair of Hema Malini and Dharmendra is considered to be one of the best couples of Bollywood. Dharmendra worked very hard to impress and make Hema Malini his own. From making a place for himself in Hema Malini’s heart to persuading the father of the actress, Dharmendra fought. Hema Malini is South Indian, while Dharmendra is from Punjab. In such a situation, this combination of North-South is very beautiful.

Hema Malini once told that Dharmendra learned Tamil language for Hema Malini. Actually, Kapil Sharma once called ‘Dream Girl’ in his show Comedy Nights with Kapil. Where Kapil Sharma asked Hema that Hema is from South and Dharam Paji is from Punjab, does she know South Indian language?

On this Hema Malini had told that Dharmendra had learned some words of Tamil for her. At the same time when Kapil asked ‘And you? Do you speak Punjabi?’ On this Hema Malini had said – Yes, I speak a little. Meanwhile, Hema Malini had also shown speaking Punjabi. In fact, Navjot Singh Sidhu was also sitting in front of the show.

In such a situation, Kapil had asked Hema in Punjabi- ‘Kedda lag riya tawanu show cha aake?’ To this, Hema Malini replied in Punjabi and said – ‘Twanu milke chaga laga’. Kapil again asked in Punjabi- Sidhu paaji what kind of lagde ne? To this Hema Malini replied – Change lagde. Sidhu paaji was happy to hear this.

Let us tell you, Dharmendra and Hema have worked together in many great films in Hindi cinema. People loved seeing this pair together because the chemistry between these two was amazing. Hema and Dharmendra also fell in love with each other, playing the role of lover girlfriend on screen.

Although Dharmendra was already married. In such a situation, Hema Malini did not think that she would fall in love with a married man. Here Dharmendra liked Hema at first sight, while Hema also liked Dharmendra, but Hema had disclosed that she had not thought of marriage in the beginning. Dharmendra meanwhile showed so much determination to get Hema Malini that Hema Malini could not stop herself from falling in love with her.

However, Dharmendra’s father-in-law i.e. Hema’s father had objections to this relationship. The reason for this was that Dharmendra was already married. This also happened many times when his father used to accompany him for shooting with Hema. While Dharmendra and Hema used to come in a car, their father also used to sit between Dharmendra Hema in the same car so that they would not touch each other. But Dharmendra also used to gimmick and used to sit in the middle in a hurry.





