Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor Discharged From Hospital, Shares A Video Message To All His Fans – WATCH



Mumbai, May 2: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week after he suffered a muscle pull in his back during shooting, was discharged, informed the hospital on Sunday. “Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged,” said Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Dharmendra Hospitalised; Veteran Actor Moved Out of ICU and Is Recovering – Reports.

In the video on Twitter, the Sholay actor said: “Friends, I have learnt the lesson. Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull (in the) back. So, I have to go to the hospital. I am back with your good wishes and blessings so don’t worry, now I will be very careful. Love you all.”

Dharmendra’s Video Message

Friends, i have learnt the lesson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F6u8mtnTUl — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Apne 2.

