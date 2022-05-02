Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor Discharged From Hospital, Shares A Video Message To All His Fans – WATCH
Mumbai, May 2: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week after he suffered a muscle pull in his back during shooting, was discharged, informed the hospital on Sunday. “Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged,” said Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Dharmendra Hospitalised; Veteran Actor Moved Out of ICU and Is Recovering – Reports.
In the video on Twitter, the Sholay actor said: “Friends, I have learnt the lesson. Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull (in the) back. So, I have to go to the hospital. I am back with your good wishes and blessings so don’t worry, now I will be very careful. Love you all.”
Dharmendra’s Video Message
Friends, i have learnt the lesson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F6u8mtnTUl
— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 1, 2022
Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Apne 2.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, Gadget Clock Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)
function loadAPI()
var js_fb = document.createElement(‘script’);
js_fb.src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.3&appId=224265671451116&autoLogAppEvents=1″;
document.body.appendChild(js_fb);
var a_fb=1;
document.addEventListener(‘scroll’, function(e)
if(a_fb == 1)
a_fb=2;
loadAPI();
//vdo
(function(v,d,o,ai)ai=d.createElement(‘script’);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);)(window, document, ‘//a.vdo.ai/core/Gadget Clock/vdo.ai.js’);
//colombai
try
(function()
var cads = document.createElement(“script”);
cads.async = true;
cads.type = “text/javascript”;
cads.src = “https://static.clmbtech.com/ase/80185/3040/c1.js”;
var node = document.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0];
node.parentNode.insertBefore(cads, node);
)();
catch(e)
);
#Dharmendra #Health #Update #Veteran #Actor #Discharged #Hospital #Shares #Video #Message #Fans #WATCH
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.