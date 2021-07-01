Dharmendra Hema Malini Love Story Unknown Facts

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Dharmendra is one of the veteran actors of Hindi cinema. Due to his strong body and beauty, Dharmendra was also very famous among the actresses in the industry. At the same time, Dharmendra worked in many superhit films and won the hearts of the audience. As interesting as Dharmendra’s film journey has been. Equally interesting have been his affairs. Dharmendra’s passion for actress Hema Malini is not hidden from anyone. Today we are also going to tell you an interesting anecdote related to Hema and Dharmendra.

Dharmendra was already married

Dharmendra got married even before he entered the industry. His first wife’s name is Prakash Kaur. He also had two children Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. At the same time, when Dharmendra lost his heart to actress Hema Malini for the first time seeing her beauty. Dharmendra had previously worked with Hema in the films Sharafat and Tum Haseen Main Jawa.

Since then, the closeness between the two started growing. The news of their affair also started coming to the fore. Meanwhile, a bold picture of Dharmendra and Hema Malini was leaked. Which created a stir in the entire industry.

Hema-Dharmendra found wrapped in a single sheet

Actually, something happened that Hema and Dharmendra went to Chennai for shooting. Where he stayed in a five star hotel. The entire team of the film Sholay was also staying in the same hotel. During this, the directors of the film reached outside their room looking for Dharmendra and Hema and entered their room without knocking on the door. On entering the room, the director saw that Dharmendra and Hema were wrapped in a sheet. During this, he took a picture with Dharmendra and Hema.

Dharmendra did not like Hema’s father

When this picture of Dharmendra and Hema Malini taken jokingly went viral, everyone was surprised. Along with this, the affairs of both of them were also stamped. It is said that Dharmendra and Hema decided to get married after this picture went viral. At the same time, the twist in the love story of both came that Hema’s father did not like Dharmendra at all. He often tried to keep Hema away from Dharmendra. This was the reason that Hema had to meet Dharmendra in silence.

Changed religion to marry Hema Malini

Dharmendra married Hema from the year 1979. The special thing was that being already married, Dharmendra decided that he would not divorce his first wife to Prakash Kaur and would not leave his children. In such a situation, Dharmendra adopted Muslim religion to marry Hema. After which he married Hema. Today Dharmendra is leading a happy life with both his wives and children.