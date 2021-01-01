Dharmendra Prakash Kaur Sunny Deol Bobby Deol: Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur’s birthday, both children Sunny – Bobby showed love to mother – Dharmendra wife Prakash Kaur celebrated her birthday son Sunny and Bobby Deol wished her on social media

Prakash Kaur, the first wife of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, is celebrating her birthday on September 1. On this occasion, Dharmendra’s two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have wished their mother a happy birthday on social media. Fans are also openly expressing their love for this post by Sunny and Bobby.

Youngest son Bobby Deol wishes mother Prakash Kaur a happy birthday with a selfie. In this selfie, Bobby is standing hugging his mother. Happy birthday to Bowie fans. Bobby wrote in his post, ‘Happy Birthday Mom, I love you.’ Bollywood celebrities have also wished Prakash Kaur a happy birthday on this post of Bobby. This includes many celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Bipasha Basu.



Sunny Deol also shared a photo with her mother. In the caption with this picture, Sunny wrote, ‘Happy birthday Mama.’ Sunny’s post is also getting a lot of love from the fans.



Earlier this week, Prakash Kaur was spotted at the airport with her son Sunny Deol. Prakash Kaur rarely appears in public. Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have 4 children. In addition to Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra and Prakash have two daughters, Ajita and Vijata Deol.

