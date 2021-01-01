Dharmendra Prakash Kaur Sunny Deol Bobby Deol: Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur’s birthday, both children Sunny – Bobby showed love to mother – Dharmendra wife Prakash Kaur celebrated her birthday son Sunny and Bobby Deol wished her on social media
Sunny Deol also shared a photo with her mother. In the caption with this picture, Sunny wrote, ‘Happy birthday Mama.’ Sunny’s post is also getting a lot of love from the fans.
Earlier this week, Prakash Kaur was spotted at the airport with her son Sunny Deol. Prakash Kaur rarely appears in public. Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have 4 children. In addition to Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra and Prakash have two daughters, Ajita and Vijata Deol.
