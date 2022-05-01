Dharmendra returns home after being admitted in ICU for four days. Dharmendra returned home after being in ICU for four days

love story of rocky and rani Dharmendra is currently preparing to return to films. For the past few months, he has been busy shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharmendra will share the screen with Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in this film. Fans are very happy with the entry of Dharmendra in Karan Johar's film. time spent with friends Sometime back, Dharmendra spent some time with his first wife Prakash Kaur. Along with this, Dharmendra came to his house to surprise his very dear star, friend and bygone superstar actress Mumtaz. Mumtaz stayed with Dharmendra for 2 – 3 hours and both had a great time together. Mumtaz was welcomed at Dharmendra's Juhu flat by Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, who played the role of the perfect host of the meeting. Dharmendra is already fit Superstar Dharmendra is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar's film Rocky and Rani's love story and for this he is living in his Juhu flat in Mumbai, leaving his farmhouse. Shortly before the sets, a video of Dharmendra sipping coffee went viral in which Dharmendra looked quite fit. Dharmendra will be seen working with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the film. try to stay fit During this, Dharmendra was seen paying a lot of attention to his fitness at his farmhouse. During this, while on one hand he is doing organic farming, on the other hand he was seen doing water aerobics in his swimming pool. At present, no one has much information about how Dharmendra's character will be in the film.

Enjoyed the farmhouse in lockdown

Dharmendra nowadays, tries to stay connected with the fans through his Instagram account. At the same time, on Twitter too, he is seen replying to the fans. And often share his thoughts and moods with fans. It is worth noting that even before the lockdown, Dharmendra spends his time at his farmhouse. He also has a cowshed in this farmhouse built on more than 100 acres of land.

holiday with son

Dharmendra was at his own farmhouse for a long time. In such a situation, a few months ago, Sunny Deol decided that he would give a break to Dharmendra, after which Sunny Deol and Dharmendra went to Himachal to roam. Dharmendra also shared a video with Sunny Deol.

Apne 2 sequel

Talking about the upcoming films, apart from Rocky and Rani’s love story, Dharmendra will soon be seen in the sequel Apne 2 with his son Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol. The preparations for this film have also started.