Dharmendra Reveals Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Stopped Car In Front Of His House

Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’. Although Dharmendra initially had trouble making a mark in Bollywood, but once he established his footing, Dharmendra appeared in many hit films. He worked in Hindi cinema as an actor as well as a producer. There are many fans of his payment not only across the country but also abroad. The special thing is that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif is also a big fan of Dharmendra.

Nawaz Sharif had come to India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi. During this, his wife and children were also present with him. He was going to Pakistan by road and during this time suddenly he stopped his car in front of Dharmendra’s house.

Dharmendra himself had told this thing related to Nawaz Sharif in an interview given to BBC Hindi. Talking about this, Dharmendra had said, “I met Nawaz Sharif when he came to Delhi. He told that his family was in India and was going by road.

Referring to Nawaz Sharif, Dharmendra further said, “Nawaz Sharif’s car was stopped in front of my house and he told his wife and children, “Look, this is Dharmendra’s house.” Let us tell you that once a fan from Dubai also shared a video for Dharmendra, in which he was seen holding Dharmendra’s picture in his hand.

This video of the fan was also shared by Dharmendra himself later with his Twitter handle. At the same time, Dharmendra had said in one of his interviews, “I am loved by people from Pakistan to Nigeria and I also get letters from them. I still feel young today.”

Let us tell you that people like Dharmendra’s acting as well as his simplicity. Dharmendra had also tweeted about this style, in which he said that it never came to my mind that I am a celebrity. I am a simple person who came from the village with big dreams.





