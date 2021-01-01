Dharmendra Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani on the set: Dharmendra is enjoying tea on the movie set
Various comments from users
Now people are reacting differently. One user asked, ‘What’s the secret to your fitness?’ At the same time another user wrote, ‘Love you sir, love only deol.’ Another fan commented, ‘Wow, still very handsome today.’ In addition, all fans posted heart and fire emojis on the video.
These artists will also appear
Speaking of ‘Rocky and Queen’s Love Story’, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the lead roles. This is the second time after Gali Boy that the two will be seen together in a movie. Apart from this, veteran actors like Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film.
#Dharmendra #Rocky #Rani #Prem #Kahani #set #Dharmendra #enjoying #tea #movie #set
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.