Dharmendra Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani on the set: Dharmendra is enjoying tea on the movie set

Famous actor Dharmendra is all set to return to films after a long hiatus. He will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile, he has shared a video from the set, in which he appears to be enjoying the shoot a lot.

Dharmendra has shared a video on his Instagram account in which he is seen drinking tea. He says, ‘How are you darling, I’m enjoying the shoot while having tea. Feels good here. Lots of love. Cheers. He captioned the video, “Friends, Rocky and the Queen are romancing on camera with your blessings and good wishes for the love story.”





Various comments from users

Now people are reacting differently. One user asked, ‘What’s the secret to your fitness?’ At the same time another user wrote, ‘Love you sir, love only deol.’ Another fan commented, ‘Wow, still very handsome today.’ In addition, all fans posted heart and fire emojis on the video.

These artists will also appear

Speaking of ‘Rocky and Queen’s Love Story’, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the lead roles. This is the second time after Gali Boy that the two will be seen together in a movie. Apart from this, veteran actors like Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film.