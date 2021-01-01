Dharmendra Saira Bano admitted to hospital: Saira Bano admitted to Hinduja Hospital: Saira Bano has been admitted to ICU of Hinduja Hospital due to ill health.

Saira Bano, wife of late actor Dilip Kumar, has been admitted to the ICU of Hinduja Hospital due to health problems. At the same time, Dilip Kumar’s friend and veteran actor Dharmendra is very worried about the condition of Saira Bano who is admitted to the hospital.

Our colleague Eatimes spoke to Dharmendra about Saira Bano. Dharmendra said that Saira Bano and he had a phone conversation about four days ago. When Saira Bano returned his missed call. Dharmendra said, ‘She couldn’t pick up my phone, so she called back and told me I was not well.’



Dharmendra said that he did not talk to Saira Bano much but later realized that it was a very difficult time for Saira Bano after the death of Dilip Kumar. Dharmendra said, ‘I didn’t say much but you can understand how she must have felt after Dilip Kumar’s death. Everything must have felt empty.

Dharmendra said, “Don’t call Saira Bano and ask her about her condition.” He wants her to get well soon. Saira Bano is said to have been rushed to hospital after she complained of high blood pressure.



According to a Times Now report, Saira’s condition did not improve and she was admitted to the ICU. He was having trouble breathing and his oxygen levels were constantly dropping. However, it has also been said that there is nothing to worry about.

