Dharmendra Saira Bano admitted to hospital: Saira Bano admitted to Hinduja Hospital: Saira Bano has been admitted to ICU of Hinduja Hospital due to ill health.
Dharmendra said that he did not talk to Saira Bano much but later realized that it was a very difficult time for Saira Bano after the death of Dilip Kumar. Dharmendra said, ‘I didn’t say much but you can understand how she must have felt after Dilip Kumar’s death. Everything must have felt empty.
Dharmendra said, “Don’t call Saira Bano and ask her about her condition.” He wants her to get well soon. Saira Bano is said to have been rushed to hospital after she complained of high blood pressure.
According to a Times Now report, Saira’s condition did not improve and she was admitted to the ICU. He was having trouble breathing and his oxygen levels were constantly dropping. However, it has also been said that there is nothing to worry about.
