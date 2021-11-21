Dharmendra shares a picture with Sunny Deol enjoying hill holidays together | Dharmendra is holidaying with Sunny Deol

Holidays with mother Prakash Kaur

Sometime back Sunny Deol shared pictures and videos of a holiday trip with her mother Prakash Kaur. In these pictures, Sunny Deol with his mother Prakash Kaur is seen playing with snow in this video. At the same time, he wrote – No matter how old we become, for them we will remain children.

Dharmendra also spent time

Talking about Dharmendra, some time back, he also spent some time with his first wife Prakash Kaur. A few days ago, Dharmendra was surprised to visit his house to surprise his very dearest star, friend and yesteryear superstar actress Mumtaz. Mumtaz stayed with Dharmendra for 2 – 3 hours and both had a great time together. Mumtaz was welcomed at Dharmendra’s Juhu flat by Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra’s first wife, who played the role of the perfect host of the meeting.

love story of rocky and rani

Superstar Dharmendra is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar’s film Rocky and Rani’s love story and for this he is living in his Juhu flat in Mumbai, leaving his farmhouse. Shortly before the sets, a video of Dharmendra sipping coffee went viral in which Dharmendra looked quite fit. Dharmendra will be seen working with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the film.

Full attention is given to fitness

Dharmendra was seen paying a lot of attention to his fitness at his farmhouse. While on one hand he is doing organic farming, on the other hand he was seen doing water aerobics in his swimming pool. At present, no one has much information about how Dharmendra’s character will be in the film.

