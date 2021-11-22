Dharmendra Shares Manali Trip Photos And Videos With Son Sunny Deol Says A Shy And Introvert Son Came Close To His Father

These days Dharmendra is holidaying in Manali with his son Sunny Deol, photos and videos of which he shared on social media.

Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra is celebrating holidays in Manali with his elder son Sunny Deol these days. Even while living in Manali, he is connected to his fans through social media and is constantly sharing photos and videos of his trip with them. In these pictures and videos, Dharmendra was seen enjoying the plaintiffs with his son. The special thing is that this trip has increased the father-son love between Dharmendra and Sunny Deol. Man himself has revealed this through his post.

Dharmendra shared a picture from his Instagram account, in which he was seen posing with his son in the plains. Sharing this photo, Dharmendra told that this trip was very special, because on this trip his shy son came even closer to him. Sharing this photo, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, today I am very happy.”

Sharing his photo with Sunny Deol, Dharmendra further wrote, “My lovely son brought me to Himachal for a beautiful trip. It was a very special trip. Sunny, a shy and introvert, was getting too friendly with his aging father.

Social media users also commented a lot on this photo of him. At the same time, actor Bobby Deol reacted to Dharmendra’s picture by sharing a heart shape emoji.

Apart from the photo, Dharmendra also shared a video from his Instagram account. In the video, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol were seen sitting together enjoying the valleys of Himachal. He also thanked son Sunny Deol for this trip. Sharing the video, he wrote, “A rare pleasant journey. Where a shy and introverted son came closer to his father.

Let us inform that apart from Dharmendra, Sunny Deol also shared a video from his Instagram account, in which he was seen sitting in a tent with his father. Sharing this video, he wrote, “Only the two of us, who are building palaces in the sky.”

Let us tell you that Sunny Deol is still very much afraid of his father. In an interview, Sunny Deol had told that if he saw Dharmendra sitting in a room, he would not even go there. Because he felt that he should not get scolded by his father.