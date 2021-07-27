Dharmendra Shares Throwback Pic With Jaya Bachchan

New Delhi. Bollywood veteran Dharmendra is very active on social media. He often shares his old pictures and videos of his era. Not only this, Dharmendra also shares heartwarming stories related to his friends and old actors or actresses with his fans. Recently, Dharmendra has posted a throwback picture with actress Jaya Bachchan on his social media. In this picture, Dharmendra has described Jaya Bachchan as a big fan of himself.

Barson baadh….. Apni Guddi ke saath….. Guddi….. jo kabhi badi fan theyn meri…. A happy news …..🙏🧿. pic.twitter.com/VKzY6qy091 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 25, 2021

Dharmendra shared an old picture with Jaya Bachchan

85-year-old Dharmendra has shared the old picture on his official Twitter handle. In the photo, Jaya Bachchan is seen with him. Sharing the picture, Dharmendra wrote in the caption that ‘After years with his Guddi. Guddi who was once a big fan of mine. Good News.’ Dharmendra has also created an unseen and folded hand emoji. Let us tell you that soon Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan will be seen together on the big screen after years. Dharmendra is very excited about the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Dharmendra will be seen romancing again

Dharmendra will be seen again in a romantic style in Rocky and Rani’s love story. In an interview about the romantic scene on the big screen, Dharmendra told that he is doing a romantic role at this age. Dharmendra said that everyone knows that those who become romantic once become romantic again.

Dharmendra’s upcoming projects

Let us tell you that actor Dharmendra is going to be seen in two big films. In the sequel Apne 2 of the film Apne, Dharmendra will be seen with his two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The special thing is that grandson Karan Deol is also going to be seen in this film with him. At the same time, Dharmendra will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. This film will be released in the year 2022.