dharmendra shares water aerobics in swimming pool on yoga day

New Delhi. Bollywood’s veteran actor Dharmendra has given many great films to the film industry. He is also known as He-Man. Even though he is no longer seen in films, but he remains very active on social media and keeps sharing his pictures and videos with fans. Now he has shared a video of himself on International Yoga Day. In this video, he is seen doing aerobics in the swimming pool.

Dharmendra has shared this video from his Twitter account. In the video, he is seen doing aerobics in the swimming pool. The title track of ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ is playing in the background of the video. In the video, he is seen saying that today the water pressure is good. Sharing this video, Dharmendra wrote in the caption, ‘Friends, today is International Yoga Day… Josh has come… I have started water aerobics in the evening as well. It’s fun to do aerobics against a stream of water. Hope you like it.’

Friends, Today on this international yoga day … josh aa gaya….I have started my water aerobics in the evening too 🙏 it is a fun to do your aerobics against the current of water 🙏 Hope you will like it pic.twitter.com/zyLJULQc8O — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 21, 2021

This video of Dharmendra is now becoming quite viral on social media. Fans are praising his enthusiasm a lot. Dharmendra is quite fit at the age of 85. Commenting on his praise, a user wrote, ‘You are the greatest actor of all times. We love you very much. You have filled our lives with beautiful memories. May God always protect you.’ At the same time, another user wrote, ‘No one can beat you… never. You look 58 years old, not 85. All the youth who are health conscious these days are all due to you.

Earlier Dharmendra shared his water aerobics video on June 7. He wrote in the caption, ‘Friends, with the blessings of the above and best wishes to all of you… I have started water aerobics with yoga and light exercises. Health is the greatest blessing. Be happy, stay healthy and strong.