Dharmendra Starts Crying In India’s Best Dancer After Seeing Raktim Aryan Performance Malaika Arora Also Could Not Hold Tears

Bollywood actor Dharmendra appeared in ‘India’s Best Dancer’ with his co-star Asha Parekh. But seeing the performance of the contestants there, he could not stop his tears.

Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra and actress Asha Parekh have worked together in many films. His films include ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’, ‘Aaya Sawan Jhumkar’, ‘Shikar’ and ‘Aaye Din Bahar Ke’. The special thing is that once again their pair will be seen rocking the TV. Actually, soon he will be seen in Sony TV’s ‘India’s Best Dancer’, the video related to which is also becoming very viral. On the show, both the actors saw the dance of the contestants and relived their old memories. But in the middle of the show, Dharmendra started crying, along with him, actress Malaika Arora could not hold back her tears.

In the show, Raktim and Aryan perform on the song ‘Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha’, in which they show the story of Dharmendra and his son Sunny Deol. Seeing this performance, Dharmendra could not hold back his tears. On the other hand Malaika Arora also starts crying. At the same time, Geeta Kapoor and Asha Parekh are also surprised to see the performance.

After the performance is over, Dharmendra says, “Zindagi Tak Hum Zinda Hai, is a struggle. This struggle will not end, this is what is taking us. This struggle has taken you this far and this is what will take you even further. I have also struggled a lot and am still doing it today.

Giving lessons related to life, Dharmendra further said, “Ride on time, otherwise time will ride on you. There is also a downside of timing.” While reciting the poem on time, he said, “The time that used to move around, today started to get rid of it. All the doors are closing on me, the world started watching the spectacle through the windows.

Apart from this, Geeta Kapoor told interesting things related to Dharmendra on the show, on which the actor himself also agreed. Geeta Kapoor said about Dharmendra that whenever a romantic scene was done, the director used to ask him to keep his hand down. Because the face of the actress was not visible due to the size of her hand.