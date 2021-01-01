dharmendra tanuja bollywood: When Tanuja slapped Dharmendra for ‘flirting’, his brother pulled the thread

Dharmendra-Tanuja made several films together Dharmendra and Tanuja have worked together in many films. These include films like ‘Chand Aur Suraj’, ‘Bahare Phir Aayegi’, ‘Ijjat’ and ‘Do Chor’. Tanuja and Dharmendra have a very good relationship.

Dharmendra and Tanuja used to drink alcohol together The incident took place during the shooting of the movie ‘Chand Aur Suraj’ released in 1965. In an interview to Filmfare, Tanuja had said that Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur at the time and Sunny Deol was 5 years old at the time. Tanuja said, ‘Dharam and I both used to drink alcohol and have a lot of fun together. Dharmendra introduced me to his wife Prakash and Sunny was 5 years old at the time and their daughter Lali was only 6 months old.

Tanuja had slapped Dharmendra In this interview, Tanuja further said, ‘One day Dharmendra tried to flirt with me. I slapped Dharmendra in reply and said – shameless, I know your wife and you have the courage to flirt with me.

Dharmendra was ashamed then Tanuja further said that Dharmendra was very embarrassed after this incident. Dharmendra said to Tanuja, ‘Tanu, my mother, forgive me. Please make me your brother. In response, Tanuja said, ‘I rejected Dharmendra’s demand and said that I am happy with my brother. At Dharmendra’s request, I tied a black thread around his wrist. READ Also ‘Ultra City Smiths’ Review: New York Neo-Noir, With Plastic Dolls

The two boys later had an onscreen romance Dharmendra and Tanuja not only did the film together, their children also worked together in the film. Sunny Deol never appeared with Kajol but Bobby Deol worked with Tanuja’s daughter Tanisha in ‘Tango Charlie’. The film also features kissing scenes between Bobby Deol and Tanisha.

Dharmendra, popularly known as ‘Hyman’ of Bollywood, is famous not only for his films but also for his romantic mood. The story of one such lover of Dharmendra has become very famous. Dharmendra then tried to flirt with his co-actor Tanuja but he could not succeed. Find out what the whole story is.