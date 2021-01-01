dharmendra tanuja bollywood: When Tanuja slapped Dharmendra for ‘flirting’, his brother pulled the thread
Dharmendra-Tanuja made several films together
Dharmendra and Tanuja have worked together in many films. These include films like ‘Chand Aur Suraj’, ‘Bahare Phir Aayegi’, ‘Ijjat’ and ‘Do Chor’. Tanuja and Dharmendra have a very good relationship.
Dharmendra and Tanuja used to drink alcohol together
The incident took place during the shooting of the movie ‘Chand Aur Suraj’ released in 1965. In an interview to Filmfare, Tanuja had said that Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur at the time and Sunny Deol was 5 years old at the time. Tanuja said, ‘Dharam and I both used to drink alcohol and have a lot of fun together. Dharmendra introduced me to his wife Prakash and Sunny was 5 years old at the time and their daughter Lali was only 6 months old.
Tanuja had slapped Dharmendra
In this interview, Tanuja further said, ‘One day Dharmendra tried to flirt with me. I slapped Dharmendra in reply and said – shameless, I know your wife and you have the courage to flirt with me.
Dharmendra was ashamed then
Tanuja further said that Dharmendra was very embarrassed after this incident. Dharmendra said to Tanuja, ‘Tanu, my mother, forgive me. Please make me your brother. In response, Tanuja said, ‘I rejected Dharmendra’s demand and said that I am happy with my brother. At Dharmendra’s request, I tied a black thread around his wrist.
The two boys later had an onscreen romance
Dharmendra and Tanuja not only did the film together, their children also worked together in the film. Sunny Deol never appeared with Kajol but Bobby Deol worked with Tanuja’s daughter Tanisha in ‘Tango Charlie’. The film also features kissing scenes between Bobby Deol and Tanisha.
