Dharmendra tears up as he remembers Dilip Kumar on Indian Idol 12

New Delhi. On 7th July, veteran actor of Hindi cinema Dilip Kumar said goodbye to the world. 98-year-old Dilip Kumar had been ill for a long time and was admitted to the hospital. The actor breathed his last during the treatment. Due to the death of Dilip Kumar, the entire Bollywood and the country were immersed in mourning. Many big personalities reached for his last glimpse. At the same time, recently, actor Dharmendra reached TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol 12. Where he started crying remembering Dilip sahib. This video of Dharmendra is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

#IdolPawandeep ki iss performance se kya rang layega iss shaam ka mausam? Dekhiye #DharmendraAndAnitaRajSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf sony par! pic.twitter.com/YxptSJS1QO — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 18, 2021

Dharmendra remembers Dilip Kumar

Dharmendra, who arrived as a guest in ‘Indian Idol 12’, said many things while remembering Dilip Kumar. Dharmendra said that he has not yet recovered from the shock of Dilip Kumar’s death. Dilip sahib was his life. He had seen the first film of Dilip Sahab. Dilip Kumar was shocked to see how much people love him.

Dharmendra further said that ‘That’s when he had also thought that when he would do the film, he would also like the same love from the people. Dharmendra told that he had met Dilip Kumar as soon as he left and he too started getting a lot of love. Let us tell you that Dharmendra considers Dilip Kumar as his elder brother.

Also read- Dharmendra did not like dancing and acting of daughters, did not see daughter Isha’s film in anger

Dharmendra started crying after remembering Dilip Kumar

Praising Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra said that ‘who was such a big fan. Equally big, he was also a wonderful person. There are many big actors in the Hindi cinema world, but they do not see anything more than Dilip Sahab. Dharmendra started crying after remembering Dilip sahib. Seeing this, the contestants also became very emotional. Let us tell you that the 80s superhit couple Dharmendra and Anita Raj will be seen together after years in the show.

Also read- Dharmendra was rejected in the screen test given for this film of Sadhna, shared a picture with the actress and spoke about her heart

Dharmendra upcoming movies

Dharmendra will soon be seen in famous filmmaker Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi are also going to be seen in the film along with Dharmendra. Fans are very excited about this film. Also Dharmendra will soon be seen in the sequel of the film ‘Apne 2’. In which his grandson Karan Deol will also be there.