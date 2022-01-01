Dharmendra Used To Give Back Those Gifts To Shatrughan Sinha Which He Would Bring On His Birthday

Dharmendra had told about Shatrughan Sinha in his interview that he used to return the gifts brought to him.

Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. He made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Dil Bhi Tumhara Hum Bhi Tumhare’ and after that he appeared in many hit films. Dharmendra has a lot of friends in the film industry, but actor Shatrughan Sinha is counted among his best friends. Both have also appeared together in many films. But the surprising thing is that whenever Shatrughan Sinha used to bring gifts on Dharmendra’s birthday, the actor used to hate him.

This thing related to Shatrughan Sinha was disclosed by Dharmendra himself in an interview given to Rediff.com. Actor Shatrughan Sinha was seen in Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby’s film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’. In connection with this film, the actor was asked how was the experience of filming with his old friend?

Responding to this, Dharmendra said, “I really liked that thing, it was really amazing. Our birthdays only follow each other’s back. But whenever he used to bring something for me on my birthday, I used to hit him in the face.” Let us tell you that Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha were going to work together in the film ‘Sholay’.

But later Amitabh Bachchan was cast for the role of ‘Jai’ in the film. Apart from this, Shatrughan Sinha is a very good friend of Dharmendra as well as actress Hema Malini. Talking about their friendship, Shatrughan Sinha had said, “We all worked together in Dulal Guha’s film Dost, which released in the year 1974.”

Talking about this, Shatrughan Sinha further said, “Whenever we need each other, all three of us are there for each other. Doing a small role in ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ was not something I had to think about. I had a yes for the film even before Dharmendra asked.”