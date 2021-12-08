Dharmendra used to write poetry in Urdu to propose Hema Malini, while referring to daughters, the actress narrated the story

Hema Malini recently told during an interview that Dharmendra used to write poetry in Urdu to propose her for marriage. Along with this, he also told the birthday plan of the actor.

Actor Dharmendra is planning to celebrate his birthday with Hema Malini and daughters. Esha and Aahana Deol will also be involved in this special celebration. Talking about the children, Hema Malini said that this is the most precious gift given by Dharmendra to him and with time our love has grown deeper. Dharmendra and Hema Malini are counted among the power couples of Bollywood.

In a conversation with ‘Pinkvilla’, Hema Malini told that she was learning Urdu language again in lockdown. Elaborating further on this, the actor-politician said that she knew the language very well. Hema Malini said, ‘Dharam ji has also written many poetry for me. He used to do this often, even before he has written many Urdu poetry for me. When Hema was asked about any special poetry of Dharmendra, she said that she would prefer to keep such things a secret.

Let us tell you, Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in the year 1980. On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in the love story of Rocky and Rani, directed by Karan Johar. Recently Hema Malini came with her daughter Isha in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. On this show, Hema had mentioned that when she came to know that the daughters wanted to eat home cooked food, she became very upset. Till that time he did not know how to cook anything in the name of food and when the daughters demanded food from his hand, he regretted that why did he not learn to cook anything.

Dharmendra’s marriage: Jitendra was about to get married before Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married. Jitendra proposed Hema Malini for marriage. With this he was about to take seven rounds in Madras. Along with this, Jitendra was also dating Shobha Kapoor during this time. When Dharmendra came to know about this, he reached Madras with Shobha. Here he had stopped the marriage of both. Later Jitendra married Shobha Kapoor and Dharmendra proposed Hema Malini.