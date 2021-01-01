Dharmendra Wife and Sunny Deol Esha Deol Mother BJP MP Hema Malini brutally trolled for her reaction on Delhi rape case in parliament house

The investigation in the case of rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in the Cantt area of ​​the country’s capital Delhi has now been handed over to the Crime Branch. The opposition is constantly targeting the central government and Arvind Kejriwal on this matter. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also visited the victim’s family. The opposition and the media are questioning the power on this issue. When a reporter asked a question to BJP MP Hema Malini on this issue, she did not answer this question and said that talk to Om Birla ji.

The reporter asked the question to Hema Malini, who reached Parliament during the monsoon session, that after the Nirbhaya case, the biggest issue is again raised about women’s safety. Some leaders of opposition are definitely asking questions on this issue but Parliament is silent? No one is raising voice about this in the house? Responding to this question very rudely, Hema Malini said that you will ask there or not…. You talk to Om Birla ji.

This video of Hema Malini is going viral on social media. Social media users are expressing their displeasure over this statement. @ItsPriy81964376 Commented from Twitter account that according to Hema Malini, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is responsible for the silence of power over women’s security of the country, only when Om Birla says, then only women leaders of BJP will speak on the atrocities on women. Disgusted at such mentality.

@Neelesh88118656 While sharing the video of Hema Malini from the Twitter handle, it was written that listen to the statement of BJP’s female MP Hema Malini, who gave the slogan of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao on the issue of women’s safety. Responding to this news from the @darasinghyada14 Twitter account, it was written that she is the same madam who was cutting wheat in Mathura, but at that time she had to take votes, today on asking questions on women’s safety, ask Om Birla ji.

Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba shared this video and wrote, ‘After all, how can a woman MP shirk her responsibilities by making such irresponsible statements.. Sad. At the same time, the behavior of another woman MP in the video is even more shameful, they don’t care.

After all, how can a woman MP run away from her responsibilities by making such irresponsible statements.. sad.

