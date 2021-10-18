Dharmendra’s cousin Virendra Singh was shot dead on the sets, ‘He-Man’ was badly broken

Dharmendra’s cousin Virendra Singh was shot dead on the sets during the shooting of the film. The whole family was torn apart by this.

Superstar Dharmendra has worked in many superhit films in his career. He was the first person in his family to reach Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor. After Dharmendra became a hero, many people in his family tried their hand at acting. His cousin Virendra Singh was also one such person. Virendra had chosen not only Bollywood but also Pollywood as his workplace. On seeing him, he became a big name of the Punjabi film industry. He worked in many superhit Punjabi films.

Actor made after seeing brother: Dharmendra and Virendra were born in the same house in Phagwara. Dharmendra’s schooling was also done at this place. Virendra decided to go into acting after Dharmendra became a hero. Initially he used to act, but gradually he became a successful director, producer and writer as well. He made 25 films in his career spanning 12 years, including Lambardarni, Sarpanch, Batwara and Yaari Jatt Di. He also tried his hand in Khel Muqaddar Ka (1981) and Do Chehre (1977).

Murder of Virendra: According to ‘Times of India’, on 6 December 1988, Virendra was shooting for the Punjabi film ‘Jatt Te Zameen’. Virendra was killed during the shooting in Talwandi Kalan, Ludhiana. He was present on the set during this time. Even after many years of the murder, the reason for this could not be known, it is still a mystery why he was murdered during the shooting? During that time it was claimed in many media reports that this incident was carried out due to the popularity of Virendra.

The family was broken: The Deol family was badly broken after the murder of Virendra. This was a big blow for Dharmendra too. It was none other than Dharmendra who brought Virendra into acting. The film ‘Teri Meri Ik Jindari’ released in 1975 was Virendra’s debut film. In this Dharmendra was seen in the lead role. Due to the popularity of Dharmendra, this film proved to be a superhit and the Punjabi film industry also got a new actor.