Dharmendra’s sister did not want this film of Abhay Deol to be released, prayed to God to get banned

Abhay Deol had told that the story of Dev.D was based on his life. It was he who first advised Anurag Kashyap to make a film on it.

Superstar Dharmendra’s nephew Abhay Deol started his career with the film ‘Soch Na Tha’ released in the year 2005. In the very first film, Abhay proved that he has come to play a long innings in Bollywood. His acting was also highly praised in this film. Abhay’s film Dev.D was released in the year 2009. The film was very much discussed about its story. This is the reason why Dharmendra’s sister i.e. Abhay’s aunt did not want this film to be released.

Abhay Deol himself revealed this in an interview with actress and TV host Simi Garewal. Abhay had told, my family name was already very big in the film industry, so it was like a challenge for me to prove myself. My brother and tau are big stars. I was born in Mumbai and was very impressed by the way of life here. My father’s sister i.e. my aunt had watched Dev.D before the release. She went home and prayed that this film should not be released and she started praying to God that it should be banned.

Abhay Deol smiles and says, ‘It was my idea to make Dev.D. This was my experience too. Here, especially in Mumbai, I saw a lot of people getting addicted to drugs. The same thing happened to me once when I started taking drugs at one point in my life. This is not so long ago. Rather, until recently, I used to take drugs. I suddenly realized one day that I was wasting my life and I should come out of it.’

How is your relationship with Sunny Deol? Abhay Deol says, ‘Sunny Bhaiya is much older than me. That’s why I rarely laugh and joke in front of them. But Bobby and I have a wonderful friendship. Bobby used to bother me a lot since childhood and we used to play with each other a lot. No matter how much Bobby bothers me behind, but he does not even have the courage to say anything to me in front of Bhaiya.

Let me tell you, Dev.D was directed by Anurag Kashyap. Ronnie Screwvala produced this film. Apart from Abhay in the film, Mahi Gill, Kalki Koechlin, Parakh Madan were seen in the lead role in the lead role.