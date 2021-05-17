DHFWS Alipurduar Recruitment 2021, Walk in for 47 Staff Nurse Posts before 17 May

DHFWS Alipurduar Recruitment 2021, Walk (*17*) for 47 Staff Nurse Posts before 17 May





Chief Medical Officer of Well being (CMOH), DHFWS Alipurduar Job Notification 2021: Chief Medical Officer of Well being (CMOH), DHFWS Alipurduar has invited purposes for the recruitment to the posts of Staff Nurse. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-(*17*)-interview on 17 May 2021.

District Well being and Household Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Alipurduar has launched the job notification to rent the candidates who accomplished GNM, B.Sc.Nursing for 47 Staff Nurse Posts. The eligible candidates can attend the Walk-(*17*)-interview on 17 May 2021 for DHFWS Alipurduar. These candidates who’re (*17*) the next emptiness can learn the total notification before going to attend the Walk-(*17*) (Interview) to know the training qualification, wage, age restrict, software charge, software course of, walk-(*17*) venue particulars and extra.

Vital Date:

Walk-(*17*)-interview Date: 17 May 2021, 01:00 pm to 02:00 pm

Chief Medical Officer of Well being (CMOH), DHFWS Alipurduar Staff Nurse Emptiness Particulars

Eligibility Standards for Staff Nurse Job

Academic Qualification:

Ought to have accomplished B.SC or GNM course from a acknowledged establishment.

Wage: Rs. 17,220 per thirty days.

Methods to Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-(*17*)-interview on 17 May 2021. Candidates keen to be part of DHFWS Alipurduar have to use for newest DHFWS Alipurduar Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse Posts and attend the Walk-(*17*) -Interview conducting on 17 May 2021. To know the whole software apply course of, observe the steps talked about under:

Go to official DHFWS Alipurduar web site www.wbhealth.gov.(*17*).

Discover the “Recruitment/ Profession/ Commercial menu” hyperlink and click on on it.

Search for the Notification of Staff Nurse Jobs and click on on it.

Alternatively, obtain the official notification and software type from the hyperlink supplied on the finish.

Learn the official notifications fastidiously and confirm your eligibility standards.

Take a Printout of official software type and different essential paperwork required.

Fill the required particulars appropriately.

Enclose (Connect) all the required paperwork required and attest by self signature.

Subsequent, make the cost as per the notified mode, if District Well being and Household Welfare Samiti, Alipurduar asks. Else, transfer for subsequent step.

Take picture copy of your software and canopy it.

Lastly, Go for Walk-(*17*) dated on 17 May 2021.

