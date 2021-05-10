DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and other Posts @wbhealth.gov.in





District Well being and Household Welfare Samiti, Burdwan Job Notification 2021: District Well being and Household Welfare Samiti, Burdwan has invited functions for the 41 posts of Staff Nurse, GDMO, Crucial Care Technician and other posts beneath the continued pandemic scenario of COVID-19 wave. Eligible and candidates can seem for walk-in-interview scheduled on 17 Could 2021.

Candidates having sure instructional qualification together with MBBS, B.Sc Nursing/GNM/Diploma with extra eligibility as talked about within the notification can apply for District Well being and Household Welfare Samiti, Burdwan Job Notification 2021.

Notification Particulars for DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Memon No: BMC/1077

Date: 10.05.2021

Essential Date for DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 17 Could 2021

Emptiness Particulars for DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Common Responsibility Medical Officer: 06

Specialist Physician -06

Medication

Anaesthesia

Respiratory Medication

Staff Nurse-25

Crucial Care Technician-04

Eligibility Standards for DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Instructional Qualification

Common Responsibility Medical Officer: MBBS and MD in related topic from any acknowledged College beneath NMC (MCI)

Specialist Physician -MBBS from any acknowledged College beneath NMC (MCI)

Staff Nurse-GNM or B.Sc (Nursing) from any acknowledged College beneath WBNC/INC.

Crucial Care Technician-Diploma in Crucial Care Know-how from any acknowledged College.

Find out how to Obtain: DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification

Go to the official web site of West Bengal Well being Division i.e. wbhealth.gov.in/pages/profession

Go to the Recruitment Part out there on the house web page.

Click on on the hyperlink Record ” Discover for Stroll in Interview for Contractual Engagement of various posts ” given on the Residence Web page.

A New Window will open the place you’ll get the PDF of the specified Notification.

Candidates ought to take print out of the PDF and save a duplicate for future reference.

DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

Find out how to Apply for DHFWS Burdwan Recruitment 2021 Notification:

and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview scheduled on 17 Could 2021 on the venue talked about within the notification. Test the notification for particulars on this regards.