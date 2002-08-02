DHFWS Nandigram Recruitment 2021 for MO, Specialist @wbhealth.gov.in, Download PDF





District Well being and Household Welfare Samiti, Nandigram Job Notification 2021: District Well being and Household Welfare Samiti, Nandigram, Purba Medinipur, West Bengal has invited purposes for the posts of Medical Officer (Common Obligation) Specialist Physician and different. and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview scheduled on 24 Could 2021.

Candidates having sure academic qualification together with MBBS/MD in Drugs/Diploma / MD in Anesthesia with extra eligibility as talked about within the notification can apply for District Well being and Household Welfare Samiti, Nandigram Job Notification 2021.

Candidates keen to use for District Well being and Household Welfare Samiti, Nandigram Job Notification 2021 can undergo this text for utility course of, age restrict, publish sensible qualification, expertise, choice standards, apply and so on right here.

Notification Particulars for DHFWS Nandigram Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Memo No: CMoH(Ndgn)/PH-02/08/02/P-I/3274

Date: 12-05-2021

Vital Date for DHFWS Nandigram Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 24 Could 2021

Emptiness Particulars for DHFWS Nandigram Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Medical Officer (Common Obligation)-04

Specialist ( Drugs)-02

Specialist ( Anesthesia )-02

Specialist( Respiratory Drugs )-02

Eligibility Standards for DHFWS Nandigram Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Instructional Qualification

Medical Officer (Common Obligation)-MBBS from acknowledged Establishment beneath MCI/ State Council

Specialist ( Drugs)-MD in Drugs from acknowledged Establishment beneath MCI/ State Council

Specialist (Anesthesia )-Diploma / MD in Anesthesia from acknowledged Establishment beneath MCI/ State Council

Specialist (Respiratory Drugs )-Diploma/ MD in Respiratory Drugs from acknowledged Establishment beneath MCI/ State Council

Remuneration for DHFWS Nandigram Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Medical Officer (Common Obligation)-Rs. 40,000 per Month

Specialist ( Drugs)-Rs. 50000 per Month

Specialist ( Anesthesia )-Rs. 50000 per Month

Specialist( Respiratory Drugs )-Rs. 50000 per Month

Choice Course of

Choice can be finished on the idea of Educational Qualification, Expertise & Interview.

DHFWS Nandigram Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

The right way to Apply for DHFWS Nandigram Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Making use of candidates must seem for walk-in-interview scheduled on 24-05-202I. Candidates ought to word that no utility is required to be despatched by means of e-mail or by means of publish or by hand. Software needs to be submitted throughout verification of doc/ interview on the date talked about within the notification.