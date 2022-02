DHOLIDA LYRICS – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Dholida Lyrics from Gangubai Kathiawadi is brand new Hindi song sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar, Shail Hada and this latest song is featuring Alia Bhatt. Dholida song lyrics are penned down by Kumaar, Bhojak Ashok while music is also given by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and video has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.