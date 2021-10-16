dhoni-chennai-super-kings-cricketers-including-imran-tahir-insulted-by-cricket-south-africa-faf-du-plessis-and-dale-steyn-answered-furiously – South Africa Cricket Congrats only to Lungi Ngidi on winning IPL 2021; Du Plessis replied like this

After becoming the champion of CSK in IPL 2021, Cricket South Africa just congratulated Lungi Ngidi, forgetting Faf du Plessis and senior player Imran Tahir, who became the player of the match. While Ngidi was not even a part of the playing 11.

Old players are often insulted in South African cricket. First AB de Villiers now Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir. In fact, after Chennai Super Kings won the IPL, CSA (Cricket South Africa) congratulated CSK player Lungi Ngidi on social media by tagging him even though he was not even a part of the last-11. While du Plessis and Imran Tahir, the board did not even mention these two cricketers.

This controversy increases when let us tell you that even these star cricketers were not given a place in the T20 World Cup team selected a few days ago. Significantly, both du Plessis and Tahir had retired from Tests to play T20. But these two players are constantly being sidelined by the board.

The latest controversy came to the fore after Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2021 title, CSA just tagged Lungi Ngidi on social media and wished them well. Ngidi Final Kya hasn’t even been a part of CSK’s last-11 for the past several matches. While there was no mention of du Plessis being the player of the match in the final.

Of course, MS Dhoni’s opener did not like this thing. Replying to this post, he questioned the cricket board of his country that, really (really)???

At the same time, other veteran cricketer of the team and Dale Steyn, who played under the captaincy of du Plessis, also expressed anger over this abusive attitude of the board. Replying to this post, he also wrote, ‘Who is running this account. As far as I know, Faf and Imran have not retired yet. These players have given their service for the country for years. Don’t they even deserve a tag or a mention? Sad!’

Following protests from Stan and fans, CSA blocked the comment section of his post. After this Stan also made a post on his Twitter account. He wrote, “CSA has now blocked the comment section. I would like to give some advice here. do the right thing Delete the post and add all the players involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule.”

Earlier, Imran Tahir had also openly opposed South Africa cricket after not being selected in the T20 World Cup squad. He too did not get a place in the T20 World Cup team after long hard work. He had told that Graeme Smith had promised him but no one responded to him after Mark Boucher became the coach.