dhoni-csk-opener-ruturaj-gaikwad-tops-list-of-most-man-of-the-match-awards-in-uae-and-ipl-2021-surpassing-kl-rahul-kieron-pollard-glenn- maxwell – Rituraj Gaikwad won the most Man of the Match awards in UAE, MS Dhoni’s opener broke the record of KL Rahul and Glenn Maxwell

Rituraj Gaikwad won the fourth Man of the Match award of the season after scoring 70 runs against Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier of IPL 2021. This season as well as in the IPL matches played in the UAE, he has now won the award for the most number of times.

Earlier, when and where did Chennai win against Delhi in the playoffs:-

CSK batsmen to score more than 600 runs in an IPL season

Rituraj Gaikwad won the fourth Man of the Match award of the season after scoring 70 runs against Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier of IPL 2021. This season as well as in the IPL matches played in the UAE, he has now won the award for the most number of times.

Rituraj Gaikwad played a brilliant innings of 70 runs in the first qualifier match of IPL 2021 played against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He also won the Man of the Match award for the fourth time this season. With this, he has made the record of winning this award for the most times in this season and in the UAE.

Earlier they were tied with Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell and KL Rahul with 3-3 Man of the Match award. In addition, he has won his sixth Man of the Match award in the UAE. In this case also he has reached number one.

MOM Award for Most IPL Matches in UAE

Rituraj Gaikwad –

Glenn Maxwell – 5

KL Rahul-5

Most MOM Awards in IPL 2021

Rituraj Gaikwad – 4

Kieron Pollard – 3

Glenn Maxwell – 3

KL Rahul – 3

If we go into detail on these lists, the only threat to Gaikwad is from Glenn Maxwell. KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings and all-rounder Kieron Pollard’s Mumbai Indians have been knocked out of the playoffs. Apart from this, Gaikwad is also just behind KL Rahul (624) in the case of Orange Cap. The CSK opener has so far scored 603 runs in this season.

CSK batsmen to score more than 600 runs in an IPL season

Michael Hussey (2013)

Ambati Rayudu (2018)

Rituraj Gaikwad (2021)

After Ravi Shastri, Tom Moody wants to be Team India’s coach, played an important role in ousting David Warner from SRH – Report

Rituraj Gaikwad’s record in UAE has been excellent. IPL 2020 was held in the UAE itself and in the last few matches, Rituraj Gaikwad got a place in the team. He impressed everyone with three half-centuries that season and won the Man of the Match award twice.

Highest average batsman in UAE (minimum 500 runs)

61.10 – Rituraj Gaikwad

52.62 – Ishan Kishan

51.48 – KL Rahul

40.18 – Glenn Maxwell

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets in the first qualifier of IPL 2021 to reach the final for a record 9th time. This is the third time when CSK have defeated Delhi Capitals in the playoff match.

Earlier, when and where did Chennai win against Delhi in the playoffs:-

Won by 86 runs, Qualifier-2 (2012)

Won by 6 wickets, Qualifier-2 (2019)

Won by 4 wickets, Qualifier-1 (2021)

Chennai Super Kings has become the first team to reach the final of IPL 2021. The winning team of RCB and KKR in the Eliminator will take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on October 13. The winning team in this match will play in the final match against CSK on 15 October.