dhoni-date-photo-shared-by-wife-sakshi-dhoni-with-his-honey-picture-gone-viral-on-social-media-singer-jubin-nautiyal-also-commented-with-robin-uthappa- wife – MS Dhoni on tea-date with ‘Honey’, posted by wife Sakshi Dhoni; Singer Jubin Nautiyal also made this comment

The former captain of the Indian cricket team has returned to his home after mentorship in the T20 World Cup 2021. He is presently present in Ranchi with his wife Sakshi and family. Meanwhile, a photo of him has surfaced in which he is seen drinking tea and a colorful parrot is on his shoulder. This post has been shared by his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Actually MS Dhoni is very fond of Pets and Greenery. Even before this, his pictures with parrots and dogs have gone viral where he was seen in the garden of his house. This photo of Dhoni was shared by his wife Sakshi Dhoni. He wrote in the caption of the photo that, ‘Mahi and her Honey #chaidates (tea-date)’.

Many people commented on this post of Sakshi Dhoni. Cricketer Robin Uthappa’s wife Sheetal and the official page of CSK fans shared love emojis by liking this photo. At the same time, Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal also commented on this post. He shared the emoji by writing tea in his comment.

As soon as this photo came on social media, it became viral. Many MSD fans also commented fiercely on this. Dhoni is very less active on social media, so fans are waiting for his post. Commenting on this post, a user wrote that, finally the post of Mahi Bhai has arrived.

Bad news for Kavya Maran’s team, VVS Laxman to step down as SRH mentor; All contracts including commentary canceled

Another user wrote that the best picture of the internet. Most of the people expressed their love for their favorite player on this photo and posted a lot of heart emojis in the comments.

Earlier, Dhoni was seen as a mentor with Team India in the T20 World Cup 2021. At the same time, under the captaincy of Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings also captured the title of IPL 2021. He suddenly announced his retirement from international cricket on 15 August last year.