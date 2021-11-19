dhoni-disclosed-that-she-did-not-liked-ms-dhoni-long-hair-before-marriage-also-on-birth-of-ziva-she-called-and-informed-suresh-raina-during- 2015-world-cup – ‘…So she probably doesn’t like Dhoni,’ when wife Sakshi said big talk about MS Dhoni; This important information was given to Suresh Raina, not Mahi

Sakshi Dhoni had said in an interview some time ago that she did not like Dhoni’s long hair. If she had long hair when she met him, she might not have liked him. Apart from this, he also shared an incident during the birth of Jeeva.

Sakshi Dhoni had said in an interview some time ago that she did not like Dhoni’s long hair. If she had long hair when she met him, she might not have liked him. Apart from this, he also shared an incident during the birth of Jeeva.

The news related to the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni often makes headlines. There are many discussions about how the two met before marriage, how Sakshi liked Dhoni or how Dhoni liked him. Let us tell you that in an interview, Sakshi had said that she did not like Dhoni’s long hair.

In fact, at the beginning of his career and before India became the world champion in the T20 World Cup 2007, MS Dhoni’s long hair used to be a topic of discussion. Even the former President of Pakistan, General Pervez Musharraf was convinced of his long hair but Sakshi did not like his long hair.

Sakshi Dhoni had said in an interview about Dhoni’s long hair that, if she had seen Dhoni in long hair, then perhaps she would not have liked him and would not even marry him. Sakshi had said that it is thanks to the above that when she met Dhoni, her hair had become short.

In the biopic on MS Dhoni, it was seen that Sakshi was working as a junior in a hotel where Dhoni meets her. The hotel thing is true in this, of course, Sakshi was an intern in a hotel and Dhoni stayed in the same hotel.

After this meeting, both of them started meeting frequently. Then on July 4, 2010, Dhoni surprised everyone by suddenly marrying Sakshi. Now both have been married for 11 years. They also have a 6-year-old daughter, Jeeva.

Sakshi called Raina, not Dhoni, informed about the birth of Jeeva

During the 2015 World Cup, Dhoni was in Australia-New Zealand and at that time Sakshi was about to become a mother. During the World Cup itself, Sakshi gave birth to a daughter named Jeeva. According to media reports, Sakshi had told in one of her interviews that, at that time she had not informed Mahi about the birth of Jeeva, but had called Suresh Raina and told it.

It is worth noting that the discussions of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni’s friendship are also not hidden from anyone. Last year on 15 August 2020, both the Indian legends announced their retirement from international cricket simultaneously. In IPL too, both the players have played a lot of cricket together for Chennai Super Kings.