Dhoni enjoys volleyball: Watch the video MS Dhoni Watch the powerful dangers of beach volleyball ahead of IPL 2020 UAE leg MS Dhoni

The second phase of IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE from September 19

In the first match, Chennai and Mumbai will face each other

Dhoni is in Dubai with several CSK players to finalize the preparations

Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) is currently in the UAE. Under Dhoni’s tutelage, many CSK players are sweating profusely in the net for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

In his spare time, Dhoni was recently seen enjoying volleyball with his teammates. Earlier, Mahi was seen at the table snooker and CSK practicing while honoring his skills in football.

The Chennai Super Kings recently posted a video on their official Instagram account showing Captain Cool playing volleyball. CSK captioned the video, ‘Holiday Cross Mark.’



Dhoni, 41, is being slammed in a volleyball match. Meanwhile, CSK is playing for the opposing team

Opener Turaj Gaikwad is seen defending.

The CSK team is second in the standings

The Chennai Super Kings are training at the ICC Academy in Dubai. After the first round of IPL 2021, Chennai are second in the table behind Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni hit a long six

CSK uploaded a video of Dhoni on social media on Monday. This video shows Mahi hitting long sixes during practice. He took several balls across the fours for sixes. He was later found searching for the ball in the bushes.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will be held from September 19. In the first match, Dhoni's CSK will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. The match will be played in Dubai.


