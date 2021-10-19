dhoni-finishes-for-csk-against-dc-in-ipl-2021-qualifier-1-and-reaches-final-sakshi-dhoni-and-young-csk-girl-crying-in-stadium-deepak-chahar- Whistled-video – From Sakshi Dhoni’s tears to the baby’s cry, MS Dhoni aroused the emotion of every fan present in the stadium; Watch Video

The way MS Dhoni has led CSK to the final against Delhi Capitals. It brought tears of joy to the eyes of every cricket fan present in the stadium. It also included his wife Sakshi Dhoni who could not hold back her tears.

Chennai Super Kings have made it to the final for the 9th time by defeating Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets in the first qualifier of IPL 2021. MS Dhoni was the hero of this victory for three-time champions CSK, scoring runs at a strike rate of 300. The CSK captain scored an unbeaten 18 off 6 balls and took Chennai to the final after being pulled out of difficult conditions.

This amazing performance of Mahi ie Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the favorite of all cricket fans, has brought back old memories of all the fans. There was only one echo everywhere that ‘Mahi is killing’. During his innings, the Dubai International Stadium was filled with different emotions.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni also appeared emotional during his innings and could not stop her tears. In the midst of these moments, a small Chennai fan was also seen who was crying bitterly when the wickets of his favorite team fell.

Thala Dhoni brought back the laughter on every crying fan’s face with his match winning innings. He turned all those tears of sorrow into tears of joy. There was only one echo in the entire stadium, that was Dhoni….Dhoni.

The way and the position from which MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to victory, everyone forgot that his bat had not played much in the IPL for the last two years. This one innings of his made all the cricketers of all Indians forget which team player or fan they are.

RCB captain Virat Kohli, who is playing in the IPL 2021 playoff, also could not hold back his emotions after this innings of Dhoni. He tweeted and wrote, ‘King is back. He is the best finisher. The way he played today I jumped out of my seat.

Anddddd the king is back ️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Brief description of the match

In this match played at the Dubai Cricket International Stadium, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl. Delhi Capitals scored 172 for 5 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Chennai won the match by scoring 173 runs for 6 wickets in 19.4 overs.

MS Dhoni hit the winning four in Chennai’s victory. He scored an unbeaten 18 off 6 balls at a strike rate of 300. It included three fours and a six. Apart from MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa scored 63 off 44 balls and Rituraj Gaikwad scored 70 runs in 50 balls for Chennai. He also became the player of the match.