Dhoni has always inspired me want to learn from him as much as I can says Gaikwad| Dhoni carved the diamond of Kohinoor for Team India! The discovery of IPL was made in this way

Ranchi: Chennai Super Kings batsman Rituraj Gaikwad has said that he wants to learn as much from captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he can. Gaikwad played a key role in defeating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the IPL Qualifier-1 match. He scored 70 runs and has come second in the race for the Orange Cup.

Dhoni inspired

Gaikwad said, Dhoni has tried to motivate me all the time. He used to tell me to learn from every match and move forward. He also asked to try to finish the match. It is a good player and different from ordinary players. Makes. I just try to learn from them as much as I can.

“Powerplay was an important stage. We just want to start well. Robin Uthappa batted well which helped me to last till the end. I planned for 2-3 overs and thought who could bowl and Whom should I target?

Told the secret of his successful batting

Gaikwad said, you need to be clear and go through the process. Focus on one over at a time and make sure the required run rate doesn’t go up too high. Significantly, Rituraj has scored more than 500 runs for Chennai in this season. In the IPL, he is being seen as the find of this season. In such a situation, it is now expected that he can soon make a place in Team India too.

(Input: IANS)