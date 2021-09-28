Dhoni often teases Patel: When MS Dhoni teased Akshara Patel, watch the video, Bapu says, come on, thank me: ….

Highlights In 2014-15, Akshar Patel was included in Team India’s Test squad

Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as Test captain on the 2014 tour of Australia.

Akshar made his debut in the home Test series against England this year.

All-rounder of the Indian cricket team Akshar Patel made his Test debut in the home series against England this year. However, he made his Test debut in 2014.

Akshara was called up by Team India for the remaining two Tests of the series to replace the injured Ravindra Jadeja on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2014-15 tour of Australia. However, this left-arm spinner did not get a place in the playing XI.

Akshar remembered an interesting incident about that tour. In fact, on the same tour, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) decided to step down. After the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Dhoni surprised everyone by announcing his retirement from the Tests. This was the third match of the series and one match was yet to come. The Indian team was scheduled to play its last Test in Sydney.

Akshar recalled the tour of Australia and how Dhoni had fun with him after announcing his retirement. A video has been uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals in which Akshar said, “It was a Boxing Day Test and I arrived in Australia to replace the injured Jadeja.” I still remember that day because of Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) who announced his retirement two days later.

In the video uploaded on social media, Ishant Sharma and Akshar are seen chatting at the table. Akshar and Ishant are currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The letter said, “He (Dhoni) told me – Bapu, I thanked him when I came.” I said Mahi Bhai, I have just arrived. ‘

This 32 second short video of the character has gone viral on social media. Fans are laughing a lot after watching this video. The characters are known to hit big shots in the lower order. This time, the Delhi team has reached the IPL playoffs.